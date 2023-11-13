NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

For the second straight week, Monday Night Football concludes in the AFC East as the Denver Broncos head to Buffalo for a matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills.

Welcome to our Patriots rooting guide and open thread for Monday night.

8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4): Go Broncos! Beyond rooting against the Bills, Denver provides the biggest threat for New England in the race for a top draft pick. A win will give the Patriots some cushion, with strength of schedule not being a major factor as both teams face off against New England this season.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discuss Monday night’s games.

