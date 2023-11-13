Conor McDermott, Calvin Munson revert to Patriots’ practice squad following final elevations

Offensive tackle Conor McDermott and linebacker Calvin Munson reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as standard elevations against the Indianapolis Colts.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the 10-6 loss marked the third call-ups of the regular season for both vested veterans.

Under NFL rules, their next appearances would require 53-man roster transactions.

McDermott, 31, started at left tackle in the absence of the injured Trent Brown for a second Sunday in a row. He stayed in for 63 out of 69 offensive snaps, exiting for the blue medical tent midway through the final quarter. Yet to be charted by Pro Football Focus for a sack allowed this season, McDermott’s pass protection netted a pair of quarterback hurries at Deutsche Bank Park. The UCLA product returned to the Patriots in October after being released from injured reserve with a settlement. Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft, the 6-foot-8, 305-pound bookend made his way back to the organization last fall following stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He stands 51 appearances, including 14 starts, into his AFC East tenure.

Munson, 28, reverted twice in September after totaling 19 snaps on special teams. Sunday’s elevation saw the core linebacker step in for 11 downs on defense with signal-calling captain Ja’Whaun Bentley going from questionable to inactive. He recorded his first solo tackle of the campaign and continued in the kicking game. Originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2017, Munson has made three separate stops in Foxborough. First joining the practice squad on the way Super Bowl LIII, he would depart, return, depart and return from the Miami Dolphins dating back to 2019. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Munson has appeared in 46 NFL games, including seven starts, while totaling 88 tackles along with two sacks and one forced fumble.

The Patriots enter the bye with a 2-8 record and a practice squad of 16.

The Giants, also standing at 2-8, host Week 12 at MetLife Stadium.