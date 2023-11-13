Patriots claim running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from Jaguars

The New England Patriots stood with an open spot on the 53-man roster following the exit of cornerback Jack Jones.

It would be filled the same afternoon.

The organization claimed running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Hasty, 27, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Baylor product spent two regular seasons between the practice squad, active roster and injured reserve of the San Francisco 49ers before being awarded to Jacksonville at the 2022 cutdown deadline. Through 39 career games, he stands with 478 snaps on offense and 347 snaps on special teams.

Over that span, Hasty has totaled 101 carries for 410 yards, 50 catches for 316 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage. He has averaged 18.7 yards per kickoff return with a long of 29.

Patriots starter Rhamondre Stevenson, who briefly exited with a back injury during Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, leads an active depth chart that also includes veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery. The practice squad features an additional two rushers in Kevin Harris and Patrick Taylor.

The bye is ahead before the New York Giants host Week 12 at MetLife Stadium.