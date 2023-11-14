New England Patriots links 11/14/23 - DB Jack Jones had potential but shoots his way out of town

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: How will the Patriots approach the quarterback position following the Bye Week? Plus, highlighting the run game.
- Mike Dussualt reports how the Patriots are set to focus on self-evaluation over the Bye Week, after a difficult 2-8 start to the 2023 season.
- Transaction: Patriots release DB Jack Jones.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Room: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Mac Jones’ Week 10 collapse.
- Andrew Callahan gives us his Pats-Colts film review: Why the Germany loss may not be rock bottom.
- Jerry Thornton posts his knee-jerk reactions to Pats-Colts: In 1937, Germany sent us the Hindenburg. It took us 86 years, but we finally returned the favor by sending them the 2023 Patriots.; More.
- Michael Hurley serves up some stone-cold leftover Patriots thoughts: The Will Grier stuff is weird
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Colts Notebook: Mac Jones’ last hurrah?
- Andy Hart takes a look at the Week 10 snap counts: Patriots’ roles ever-changing at WR, CB.
- Dakota Randall puts on his detective hat and observes the Patriots and Bill Belichick both are acting as if there aren’t immediate plans for a head coaching change.
- Tom E. Curran determines (gasp!) that Mac Jones is officially broken, and ... wait for it... so are the Patriots.
- Jerry Thornton says there’s no way Mac Jones comes back from this.
- Logan Mullen highlights WEEI guest Boomer Esiason: Mac Jones’ issues have to be mental: ‘I don’t know what he’s thinking’.
- Dakota Randall notes RB Ezekiel Elliott lobbies for the offense to have a greater emphasis on the running game.
- Lauren Campbell notes the Patriots quickly filled the empty roster spot with RB JaMycal Hasty after waiving Jack Jones on Monday.
- Jerry Thornton points out how Jack Jones completes the rare feat of alienating a team that stuck by him after getting arrested at an airport on firearms charges.
- Nick O’Malley is shocked [shocked!] Bill Belichick doesn’t give much insight into why he decided to cut Jack Jones. /Say what you want about Belichick, he doesn’t publicly throw players under the bus.
- Karen Guregian explains how Jack Jones is a symptom of a greater Patriots problem.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots’ Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers will remain in its primetime slot.
- Lauren Campbell highlights former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett: Firing Bill Belichick midseason would be ‘unconscionable’.
- Matt Geagan revisits the Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph talk Germany, the problems on offense, defense and special teams, and if Mac Jones has made his final start as Patriots QB. (50 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) Fire Bill Belichick? Bench Mac Jones? What’s next for Patriots.
- Tyler Sulivan (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick’s uncertain future with Patriots: Ranking top replacements if team parts ways with coach.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Patriots waiving once-promising CB Jack Jones.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballtalk) Patriots claim RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on starting QB: We have a lot of things to work on.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Hot Read, Week 10: The AFC playoff picture has never been more crowded; Plus: why Trevor Lawrence isn’t the problem in Jacksonville, Kyler Murray’s return, the end of Mac Jones in New England, award picks, and more.
- Mike Tanier (The Messenger) Week 10 Walkthrough: Kyler comes back while NFL playoff contenders rise and fall.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 10 Takeaways: Patriots’ dud in Germany could change calculus on Bill Belichick; Plus, the race for the No. 1 pick is on, and the Vikings are the NFL’s best story.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Vikings, Texans among five wild cards that could shape second half of 2023 NFL season.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2024 NFL Draft order: Two QB-needy teams in top five.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Bills’ shocking loss to Broncos ends with crazy 30-second sequence that you have to see to believe.
Loading comments...