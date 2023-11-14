 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 11/14/23 - DB Jack Jones had potential but shoots his way out of town

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima


NFL: AUG 16 Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Jack Jones showing potential before imploding
Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Bill Barnwell (ESPN) Fire Bill Belichick? Bench Mac Jones? What’s next for Patriots.
  • Tyler Sulivan (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick’s uncertain future with Patriots: Ranking top replacements if team parts ways with coach.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Patriots waiving once-promising CB Jack Jones.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballtalk) Patriots claim RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on starting QB: We have a lot of things to work on.
  • Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Hot Read, Week 10: The AFC playoff picture has never been more crowded; Plus: why Trevor Lawrence isn’t the problem in Jacksonville, Kyler Murray’s return, the end of Mac Jones in New England, award picks, and more.
  • Mike Tanier (The Messenger) Week 10 Walkthrough: Kyler comes back while NFL playoff contenders rise and fall.
  • Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 10 Takeaways: Patriots’ dud in Germany could change calculus on Bill Belichick; Plus, the race for the No. 1 pick is on, and the Vikings are the NFL’s best story.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Vikings, Texans among five wild cards that could shape second half of 2023 NFL season.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2024 NFL Draft order: Two QB-needy teams in top five.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Bills’ shocking loss to Broncos ends with crazy 30-second sequence that you have to see to believe.

