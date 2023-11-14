The New England Patriots added a new running back on Monday, claiming JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They were not the only team to show interest in the 27-year-old.

In total, three teams put in claims to acquire Hasty. The Patriots were joined by the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, beating both out due to their superior position in the waiver order.

At 2-8, New England currently has third priority (the same as their current 2024 first-round draft pick would be). For comparison, the 5-5 Colts and 5-4 Texans find themselves in positions No. 15 and No. 20, respectively. Only if a player goes unclaimed entirely does he become a street free agent eligible to sign with a team of his choosing.

Hasty started the 2023 season in Jacksonville where he saw action in three games and returned four kickoffs for 97 total yards. The former undrafted rookie, who also spent two years in San Francisco, was let go by the Jaguars on Saturday.

This allowed the Patriots — as well as the Colts and Texans — to pursue him on the waiver wire.

New England had an open spot on its 53-man roster after parting ways with cornerback Jack Jones. The former fourth-round draft selection played in 18 games over two seasons as a Patriot, but repeated off-field issues and questions about his reliability and demeanor first led to the team reducing his playing time before releasing him. Like Hasty, he will become eligible on the waiver wire.

The running back, meanwhile, has now become the fourth player claimed off waivers by the Patriots this year. They also previously added wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, defensive tackle Marquan McCall and quarterback Matt Corral that way. All three were later released again.

The Patriots will have a bye in Week 11 before traveling to New York to take on the Giants on Nov. 26.