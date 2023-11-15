Mac Jones hasn't been told if he will remain Patriots starting quarterback

On an early Tuesday morning videoconference, Bill Belichick would not tell the media whether Mac Jones would continue being the New England Patriots quarterback moving forward. He apparently didn’t tell Jones either.

Making his weekly appearance on WEEI’s Jones & Mego, Jones said he hadn’t been told whether he will start New England’s next game against the New York Giants in Week 12.

“No, we haven’t talked about that,” Jones said. “Really just today, we watched the game film and kind of talked about the plans for the bye week. We have practice [Wednesday], so just see how it goes there. The bye week’s a great time to work on things you can do better, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Jones was benched for the third time this season last Sunday after throwing another poor interception late in the fourth quarter. Although unlike the two previous times he ended his afternoon on the bench, the game was still competitive this time against Indianapolis.

Moving forward, Jones is not concerned about when he’ll learn about New England’s quarterback plans. However, Wednesday could mark the first time the Patriots shake up their quarterback usage on the field as the team will hold their lone practice session of the bye week.

“I really am not focusing on that,” Jones said. “I’m really just focusing on things I can control, and focus on that. I’ve always done that. I really need to improve, obviously, and that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Beyond the turnover late in the fourth quarter — in which the season-long mechanical issues once again haunted Jones — the quarterback missed several other plays in the red area in the 10-6 defeat. That included a sailed pass to Hunter Henry on the prior drive that was nearly intercepted.

Then on New England’s first possession of the second half, Jones took a third-down sack despite several receivers appearing to be open. He later heard about it on the sideline as the teapot came out of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“It’s good,” Jones said of his relationship with O’Brien. “I always have had coaches that expect a lot out of their players and I love it. There’s a good relationship there and I have no issues with him.”

With Jones out of the game, New England turned to second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe for the final two-minute drive. Beyond Zappe, Will Grier resides on the 53-man roster while quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham remains on the team’s practice squad.

“We got a lot of things to work on this week as a team, and we’ll work through those,” Belichick said Tuesday morning. “So, that’s what we’re going to do this week.”