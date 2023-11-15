The New England Patriots returned home from their trip to Germany with another loss under their belt, and with some major questions at the quarterback position. Things are unquestionable bad for the team after its 10-6 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts, but there are a handful of silver linings.

One of them is that the Patriots seem to have avoided any major injuries. Let’s assess the damage after re-watching the game to find out what it might mean for them moving forward.

Injury analysis

CB Jonathan Jones: The Patriots’ most experienced cornerback, who already entered the game as questionable due to a knee injury, appeared to have tweaked his knee late in the first quarter. But while he did show some discomfort, he stayed in the game and ended up playing 54 of 57 possible defensive snaps.

LB Mack Wilson Sr.: Seeing increased snaps with Ja’Whaun Bentley out due to a hamstring injury, Wilson exited the game after a quarterback sneak with in the late first period. He walked off with members of the training staff, headed into the blue medical tent, and later left for the locker room. But while he was announced as questionable to return with a head injury, he did eventually come back and ended the game with 40 snaps between defense and special teams.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Stevenson left the field after a run in the late third quarter, and had to be stretched out on the sideline. He was announced as questionable to return because of a back issue, but did make a comeback in the fourth quarter. He touched the ball five times after his injury, gaining a combined 17 yards.

DT Christian Barmore: Arguably the Patriots’ best defensive player the last few weeks, Barmore was shaken up after jumping on a loose football after a tipped (and therefore incomplete) pass in the fourth quarter. With Colts running back Jonathan Taylor also trying to get it, the two collided, leaving the third-year defender on the ground. He left alongside members of the New England training staff, but was back on the field for the next series.

OT Conor McDermott: Starting at left tackle in place of Trent Brown, McDermott was rolled up on from behind midway through the fourth period. He stayed on the ground, and limped off with the training staff. He was replaced by third-stringer Vederian Lowe for the next six games, but was back out on the field for the Patriots’ final drive of the game.

QB Mac Jones: Was an injury to blame for Mac Jones’ benching in the late fourth quarter? The Patriots’ starting quarterback did undergo X-rays after the game, but as he pointed out he was only bruised from a game he had taken five sacks in. Nothing suggests he was pulled due to injury, but rather because of an accumulation of mistakes culminating in a red zone interception.

What this means for the Patriots

Mac Jones obviously is the biggest question mark coming out of the game agains the Colts, but his status is uncertain not due to injury but rather his performance. As for the other five players listed above, it appears they have dodged some bullets: all of them either stayed in the game after getting shaken up, or were able to reenter it at some point.

For them, as well as the other players dealing with injuries at this point in the season, the bye week comes at an opportune time: it allows them to get some rest, and ready for the stretch run of the season. And while New England’s campaign looks increasingly lost — the team now stands at 2-8 after falling to the Colts — having players physically ready is a positive.

The Patriots will not release their next injury report until one week from now, but they will hold one practice this week. The session is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, and albeit only briefly accessible by the media will give us a hint at where certain players might stand in regards to their availability.

The Patriots’ next game will see them take on the New York Giants in Week 12. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 26.