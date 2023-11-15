 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 11/15/23 - State of the Patriots: Time to pump up the run game

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: Frankfurt Games-Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Ezekiel Elliott carries the ball
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Kadlick delivers his 2023 State of the Patriots Address: A deep dive into where New England sits at the Bye.
  • Andrew Callahan shares six thoughts heading into the Bye. 1. According to a source, Mac Jones has lost the locker room. 2. Good riddance, Jack Jones. 3. Don’t rule out Belichick to the Giants.
  • Mike Reiss cleans out his Patriots Notebook: Frustration reached a new high with the Patriots in their 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany; Why this was a winnable game; The pass protection would have made it hard for most QBs to consistently succeed; More.
  • Bob Socci’s Patriots View: At 2-8, the Patriots can’t get out of their own way.
  • 98.5 The Sports Hub highlights guest Greg Bedard: 10 questions from around the NFL following week 10.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: News and Notes. 1. QB questions looming.
  • Karen Guregian hears from LB Josh Uche about his future with the team. ‘He stressed several times during the interview that his preference was to remain in New England, sign an extension, and be a Patriot for life. He wants to be a part of the core going forward along with Kyle Dugger, Michael Onwenu and others from the Patriots 2020 draft class.’
  • Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2023 midseason report card: Offense - Defense, Special Teams.
  • Phil Perry issues his Patriots-Colts report card: Mac Jones hits rock bottom in Germany.
  • Sean T. McGuire notes Mac Jones assessed his relationship with Bill O’Brien. ”It’s good.” /Well, that’s settled then.
  • Mike Kadlick wonders if Bill O’Brien could be one-and-done in his second stint with the Patriots. /I always figured he’d only be here one year.
  • Karen Guregian talks with Matt Light on a possible Patriots coaching change: ‘If not Bill, who?’
  • Adam London relays former NFL general manager Randy Mueller outlining what a potential deal to bring Mike Vrabel to the Patriots might look like.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Devin McCourty sends a strong message to Patriots fans.
  • Lauren Campbell notes that Jack Jones took to social media to thank Pats Nation and the Pats’ organization and express excitement on his new chapter with the Raiders.

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...