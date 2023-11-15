New England Patriots links 11/15/23 - State of the Patriots: Time to pump up the run game

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots claim RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: It’s time for Bill Belichick to make a move at quarterback.
- Alexandra Francisco points out how Patriots fans traveled near and far to welcome New England with a home game atmosphere in Germany
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Mac Jones.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. (4 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: State of the Patriots, Week in Germany recap, Takeaways from the loss to the Colts. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick delivers his 2023 State of the Patriots Address: A deep dive into where New England sits at the Bye.
- Andrew Callahan shares six thoughts heading into the Bye. 1. According to a source, Mac Jones has lost the locker room. 2. Good riddance, Jack Jones. 3. Don’t rule out Belichick to the Giants.
- Mike Reiss cleans out his Patriots Notebook: Frustration reached a new high with the Patriots in their 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany; Why this was a winnable game; The pass protection would have made it hard for most QBs to consistently succeed; More.
- Bob Socci’s Patriots View: At 2-8, the Patriots can’t get out of their own way.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub highlights guest Greg Bedard: 10 questions from around the NFL following week 10.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: News and Notes. 1. QB questions looming.
- Karen Guregian hears from LB Josh Uche about his future with the team. ‘He stressed several times during the interview that his preference was to remain in New England, sign an extension, and be a Patriot for life. He wants to be a part of the core going forward along with Kyle Dugger, Michael Onwenu and others from the Patriots 2020 draft class.’
- Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2023 midseason report card: Offense - Defense, Special Teams.
- Phil Perry issues his Patriots-Colts report card: Mac Jones hits rock bottom in Germany.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Mac Jones assessed his relationship with Bill O’Brien. ”It’s good.” /Well, that’s settled then.
- Mike Kadlick wonders if Bill O’Brien could be one-and-done in his second stint with the Patriots. /I always figured he’d only be here one year.
- Karen Guregian talks with Matt Light on a possible Patriots coaching change: ‘If not Bill, who?’
- Adam London relays former NFL general manager Randy Mueller outlining what a potential deal to bring Mike Vrabel to the Patriots might look like.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Devin McCourty sends a strong message to Patriots fans.
- Lauren Campbell notes that Jack Jones took to social media to thank Pats Nation and the Pats’ organization and express excitement on his new chapter with the Raiders.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jeff Kerr (CBS SportsOne thing we learned about each team in Week 10. Patriots: Time to run the ball more.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Statements you can take to the bank: C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; The Bills are cooked; The Cowboys are real; More.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) In 2018, Rams-Chiefs was billed as the future of football. Five years later, was it?
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones doesn’t know whether he will start in Week 12.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Updated QB rankings. Mac Jones 23rd. Biggest strength: Accuracy. Biggest weakness: Arm strength.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Week 11 QB Power Rankings: Vikings’ Joshua Dobbs surges, Texans’ C.J. Stroud new No. 1. Mac Jones 30th.
- Kevin Patra (ProFootballTalk) Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC.
- Albert Breer (SI) Examining what’s wrong with the Bills.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Browns QB Deshaun Watson to have season-ending surgery on broken bone in throwing shoulder.
