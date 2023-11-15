The New England Patriots and New York Giants are all but eliminated from playoff contention at this point in the season. With both clubs currently owning identical 2-8 records, however, they are close in a race nonetheless: top spots in the 2024 NFL Draft might be at stake.

As things stand right now, the Patriots are the owners of the third overall selection. The Giants, who will play a game during New England’s Week 11 bye, are in No. 2. The result of their Nov. 26 meeting might have some big ramifications when it comes to the top of next year’s draft.

Of course, draft position is not the only thing worth watching in Week 12. You also get a reunion between Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and a former assistant of his, current Giants HC Brian Daboll; there is the question about who will start at quarterback for New England; and whether the team will be able to show at least some improvement coming out of its bye week.

As always, we here at Pats Pulpit will as always do our best to keep you informed and up to date before, during, and after the game. So, in order not to miss any news or analysis from the Patriots’ Week 12 contest versus the Giants, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.