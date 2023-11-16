New England Patriots links 11/16/23 - Bye Week blues: QB roulette, Bring the buzz back; More!

The Patriots held their only practice of the week yesterday and all eyes were on which quarterback was getting the first team reps. From all reports Mac Jones was in the starting role, but that didn’t stop either the speculation or the media from pushing the idea that the Patriots should see what they have with Bailey Zappe or Will Grier starting in an actual game. The season is lost, so why not?

Rob Gronkowski disagreed, noting there are too many games left to throw in the towel. The best QB on the roster should start. Bill Belichick said he’s still going to field the players who deserve to play - the ones who perform best in practice, who know their role in the game-plan for the week, etc. That course of action to me seems the only reasonable one to take. Accurately evaluating the roster would be near impossible if a game is being played like it’s preseason. Decisions will still have to be made on player extensions and free agency, where to spend the cap and who to either release or entice to stay. The Patriots record may indicate otherwise, but the season’s not over yet.

