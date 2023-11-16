NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

Thursday Night Football kicks off the football weekend with perhaps one of the games of the week. In a big battle between AFC North teams, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 11.

8:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3): Go good game! This Thursday night showdown will not hold a major impact on the 2-8 Patriots. Neither the Bengals or Ravens fall on New England’s schedule, so enjoy what should be one of the best Thursday night games of the season.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s Thursday night action.

