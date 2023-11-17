 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 11/17/23 - Pats come out of the Bye with eye on the future

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots Training Camp 2023
Patriots jack-of-all-trades Marcus Jones
Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Pats head into Week 11 as spectators. Reportedly - and unenviably - players have been watching their own film with an eye on self-scouting. They’ll also have the opportunity to watch this week’s slate of games like the rest of us.

In the AFC East, Miami hosts Las Vegas at 1:00, and Buffalo hosts the Jets at 4:25. Go Raiders. Go ... Jets? Doesn’t matter with that last one. Watching one of them lose will be enjoyable. Should be a relaxing Sunday. Enjoy!

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Taylor Kyles issues his way-too-early grades for the Patriots’ 2023 rookie class.
  • Andy Hart writes that “sadly” the harsh reality for the Patriots is that struggling third-year QB Mac Jones might still be the best option the team has.
  • Mike Kadlick relays LB Jahlani Tavai refuting the Boston Herald report that ‘New England’s locker room is ‘80-20’ out on Mac Jones as the quarterback’. “I don’t know who said that, but he hasn’t lost any of us ... we got his back.”
  • Nick O’Malley gives us his NFL Week 11 anti-analysis: 21 players you probably forgot were Patriots in 2023.
  • Nick O’Malley passes along a report Kendrick Bourne had successful surgery, with an optimistic return timeline.
  • Nick Goss suggests Patriots fans should follow these Week 11 games if they’re following the 2024 NFL Draft order.
  • Jerry Thornton writes that if you’re calling for Bill Belichick to get fired midseason, YOU need to be fired. Straight into the sun.
  • 98.5 Sports Hub highlights guest Albert Breer sharing his thoughts about where things are heading with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. /Strictly speculation.
  • Jason Ounpraseuth suggests five teams the Patriots could trade Mac Jones to next season.
  • Doug Kyed reports three Patriots assistants were named in an NFL head coach watch list: Jerod Mayo, DeMarcus Covington (DL) and Ross Douglas (WR).
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Despite Patriots-Colts, NFL international games enjoy increased ratings.
  • Hayden Bird passes along the first look at Apple TV+’s 10-part documentary series about the Patriots’ dynasty. The series, which includes interviews with Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick, is coming in February. /Yay!

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...