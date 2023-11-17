New England Patriots links 11/17/23 - Pats come out of the Bye with eye on the future

The Pats head into Week 11 as spectators. Reportedly - and unenviably - players have been watching their own film with an eye on self-scouting. They’ll also have the opportunity to watch this week’s slate of games like the rest of us.

In the AFC East, Miami hosts Las Vegas at 1:00, and Buffalo hosts the Jets at 4:25. Go Raiders. Go ... Jets? Doesn’t matter with that last one. Watching one of them lose will be enjoyable. Should be a relaxing Sunday. Enjoy!

