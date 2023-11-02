New England Patriots links 11/02/23 - Young receivers’ time to shine

The Patriots are not a winning team this year. That fact leaves analysts with a lot of god-awful tape to go through for their breakdowns. Instead of happier times for the beat writers, who used to have plenty of tensions to write about in Foxborough and the juicy Kraft-Brady-Belichick-Garoppolo love quadrangle to dissect, they’ve been stuck with bad football for weeks.

To relieve the doldrums of covering a cellar-dweller, the sports talkers have latched onto a “not-a-report” from Mike Florio claiming he heard ‘through circles’ the Patriots would trade Bill Belichick to the Commanders. This has the vibe of Florio sitting at a bar taking notes while a bunch of drunks rant about sports a few stools over.

Andrew Callahan suggests maybe the Pats could get back some of the draft capital they lost when they traded with the Jets to get Belichick in the first place. Back in 2000. Because they certainly haven’t received any value for the loss of that pick as far as I can tell. It wouldn’t matter what the compensation was though - even a bagel would be enough as one fan suggested.

The point is, Mr. Kraft would finally have a graceful way to be rid of the loser head coach Belichick, his sons and all of his hires for a squeaky-clean slate to start over. Belichick grew up in Maryland. He’d be going home.

I’m hoping the Patriots win this Sunday, if only to give NFL writers a diversion from what’s ailing them. Some positive highlights to sift through won’t change their hemorrhoidal demeanor towards the Patriots. But it might offer fans some temporary relief from their misery.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS