New England Patriots links 11/02/23 - Young receivers’ time to shine

The Patriots are not a winning team this year. That fact leaves analysts with a lot of god-awful tape to go through for their breakdowns. Instead of happier times for the beat writers, who used to have plenty of tensions to write about in Foxborough and the juicy Kraft-Brady-Belichick-Garoppolo love quadrangle to dissect, they’ve been stuck with bad football for weeks.
To relieve the doldrums of covering a cellar-dweller, the sports talkers have latched onto a “not-a-report” from Mike Florio claiming he heard ‘through circles’ the Patriots would trade Bill Belichick to the Commanders. This has the vibe of Florio sitting at a bar taking notes while a bunch of drunks rant about sports a few stools over.
Andrew Callahan suggests maybe the Pats could get back some of the draft capital they lost when they traded with the Jets to get Belichick in the first place. Back in 2000. Because they certainly haven’t received any value for the loss of that pick as far as I can tell. It wouldn’t matter what the compensation was though - even a bagel would be enough as one fan suggested.
The point is, Mr. Kraft would finally have a graceful way to be rid of the loser head coach Belichick, his sons and all of his hires for a squeaky-clean slate to start over. Belichick grew up in Maryland. He’d be going home.
I’m hoping the Patriots win this Sunday, if only to give NFL writers a diversion from what’s ailing them. Some positive highlights to sift through won’t change their hemorrhoidal demeanor towards the Patriots. But it might offer fans some temporary relief from their misery.
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Commanders Initial Injury Report.
- Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots. Series history, Scouting the matchups, Tale of the tape.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Commanders at Patriots.
- Press Conferences: JuJu Smith-Schuster - Cole Strange - Mac Jones - Jahlani Tavai - Hunter Henry - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Previewing the Commanders, Trade deadline recap, Wednesday practice update, Who steps up on offense? (2 hours)
- Patriots Playbook: Dolphins takeaways, Commanders preview, NFL Week 9 predictions. (2 hours)
- Pats From the Pats podcast: Romeo Crennel. (22 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles talks about how the Patriots could move on without Kendrick Bourne.
- Andrew Callahan wonders if the Patriots young receivers can finally help the offense open up.
- Chris Mason talks about the opportunity ahead for the Patriots young wide receivers.
- Karen Guregian assesses how the Patriots have tried to tackle Devin McCourty’s free safety position.
- Chris Mason points out the Patriots were missing some big names on offense at yesterday’s practice.
- Andrew Callahan passes along a report that the Patriots are signing rookie CB Alex Austin, to fill their open 53-man roster spot.
- Matt Dolloff gives us 5 post-trade deadline takeaways for the Patriots. 1. Playing to win.
- Phil Perry calls attention to the fact that unlike other teams, apparently, Bill Belichick relies on his personnel department to handle the bulk of trade deadline talks while he remained available if a decision needed to be made.
- Mark Daniels notes Bill Belichick has nothing to add about the Pats’ inaction at the trade deadline - no matter how many times the media asked him. - He’s ‘on to Washington.’
- Mark Daniels explains how the Commanders are in a better position to rebuild than the Patriots because they sold at the trade deadline.
- Andrew Callahan jumps on the Bill Belichick to the Commanders not-a-report bandwagon. The Patriots suck. It’s all Belichick’s fault. Kraft can trade him to the Commanders, dump his contract for draft assets, and clean house of all Belichick hires in one move. ‘Asked about [Washington’s storied] history, Belichick spent a curious amount of his time discussing ownership.’ /With that intro, why would the Commanders want to go near him?
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) Has Bill Belichick already started to lose control of personnel decisions?
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare is joined by Evan Lazar to talk all things Patriots. (38 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve Balestrieri and Clare Cooper give us a Patriots midseason report.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Crossover Thursday - Mike D’Abate and David Harrison (Locked On Commanders) discuss the loss of Kendrick Bourne, the Commanders trade of Montez Sweat and Chase Young, and each team’s path to victory. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Overreaction vs. reality: 49ers in big trouble? Jaguars AFC’s best team? Non QB for MVP?
- David Carr (NFL.com) Week 9 Offensive player rankings.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Week 9 NFL QB power rankings. Mac Jones 26th.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Derrick Henry to the Ravens, plus two more NFL trade deadline deals that should have been made. Mike Gesicki (TE): to Bengals for 2024 fifth-round pick.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Could Commanders try to hire Bill Belichick after the season? “This isn’t a report that it will happen. But the possibility is being discussed by people in league circles. /Where, at a local bar?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking seven head coaching possibilities for Las Vegas ahead of 2024 offseason.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking all the NFL head coaches from Bill Belichick’s coaching tree.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 picks and predictions. Pats win 19-16.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 odds, picks. Patriots over rebuilding Commanders 24-17.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 9 NFL picks. Pats win 24-16.
Loading comments...