Coming off another loss to drop them to 2-6 on the year, the New England Patriots were considered potential sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Despite having a handful of realistic candidates to be moved on their roster, however, nothing happened and the Tuesday deadline passed without the team making a move of any kind.

It does not sound like anything was close to happening either. According to a report by Dan Graziano of ESPN, push never really came to shove in regards to two players who might have been on the move: edge defender Josh Uche and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Patriots had some discussions with teams about edge rusher Josh Uche, but he has been in and out of the lineup with injuries lately, and that scared some teams off. Nothing ever got close to happening on that front, nor on the Ezekiel Elliott front. The Patriots have been very happy with the way Elliott has played and have enjoyed having him in the building. My understanding is the only way he was going anywhere was if the Patriots were able to get back a player who could help them (i.e., not just a draft pick).

There were rumblings the Patriots might have been in touch with the Jacksonville Jaguars about Uche, but that the compensation brought up — a Day 3 draft pick — was not enough to lead to any serious discussion. Teams also might have been inquiring about Elliott, but those talks also never emerged past a preliminary stage.

As a consequence, both Uche and Elliott will play out the rest of the season in New England. Both of them are then scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency next March.

Uche originally arrived in New England as the 60th overall selection in the 2020 draft, and over the first two years of his career had a limited impact. Struggling with injuries, he picked up only four total sacks in 22 games.

In 2022, however, he broke out and established himself as a productive player along the team’s defensive line. Finally healthy, Uche finished his third year as a pro with 11.5 sacks — all over the final 10 games of the season. While having Matthew Judon opposite him did help, Uche was still able to showcase his disruptive potential.

So far in 2023, he has not been able to reach those levels of play. After notching two sacks in six games, knee and ankle injuries forced him to miss the Patriots’ games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in Weeks 7 and 8.

Elliott, on the other hand, arrived in New England in August. A former first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, who appeared in 109 games for the organization and gained over 11,000 scrimmage yards, he has seen action in all eight regular season games so far this year.

Playing in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson, the 28-year-old has carried the ball 67 times for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught 13 for 59 yards.

In total, six trades were completed ahead of the trade deadline. The Patriots’ Week 9 opponent, the Washington Commanders, made two of them.