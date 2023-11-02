Patriots need an uphill climb for the ages if they want to return to the playoffs

During the NFL’s ownership meetings in March, Robert Kraft briefly met with the media to speak about the state of his New England Patriots. He expressed his belief in head coach Bill Belichick and excitement in the changes his team had made, but also acknowledged that the club would be in a state of transition.

Despite that, Kraft expressed a clear goal of his entering the 2023 league year: returning to the postseason.

The Patriots had been regulars in the playoffs up to 2019, but after the departure of long-time starting quarterback Tom Brady failed to return in two out of three seasons. For Kraft, whose team had last won a postseason game at Super Bowl LIII in February 2019, that was not an acceptable state of affairs.

“It’s very important to me that we make the playoffs. That’s what I hope happens next year,” he said at the time.

Fast forward to November and his team is a far cry from a playoff competitor. Having lost six of their first eight games of the year, the Patriots are currently the worst-ranked team in the AFC and on course for the fifth overall selection in next year’s draft.

While their schedule does ease up a bit over the coming weeks, starting with a game against the 3-5 Washington Commanders this coming Sunday, the Patriots have not shown much to suggest they are a playoff-caliber team. As a result, they are now facing an uphill climb for the ages if they want to meet Kraft’s goals and make it back into the postseason tournament.

Since the start of the Super Bowl era in 1966, after all, 191 teams started a season 2-6. Of those, only three (1.6%) have successfully turned around to make it into the playoffs: the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2020 Washington Commanders, and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL moving to a 17-game regular season in 2021 makes coming back from slow starts easier, but the Patriots are nonetheless in a precarious situation. According to the New York Times, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are a mere 3 percent — worst in the AFC, and fifth-worst in the league as a whole.

“It starts with us in the locker room,” center David Andrews said after the Patriots’ most recent loss, a 31-17 defeat against the Miami Dolphins. “I think any grown man has to sit there and look at the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better?’ You start pointing fingers, I think that’s kind of a coward way to do things. Take a look in the mirror, figure it out and we’ve got to correct it.”

That correction process needs to happen fast, especially for Andrews and an offense that has struggled to play consistent football and has just lost its most productive wide receiver to a torn ACL. The Commanders do present a good opportunity for that, having just traded away their two best pass rushers to further decimate one of the worst defenses in football.

According to quarterback Mac Jones, however, the focus needs to remain inward.

“It’s really hard, but focus on what you can do better as a player,” he said on Wednesday. “Young guys, old guys, everybody, it’s all about striving for getting better and working together and communicating and figuring out how to win by week versus looking at the grand picture. Just look at the week. What do we need to do? How do we practice to do it, and then go out there and have fun and do it on Sunday.”