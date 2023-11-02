Placing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve due to a torn ACL opened up a spot on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Now, it has reportedly been filled: cornerback Alex Austin will sign with the team on Thursday, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Austin, 22, arrived in the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills earlier this year. The Oregon State product went on to see action in all three of the team’s preseason contests, and registered a combined eight tackles between his role as an outside cornerback and special teamer.

Nonetheless, the Bills decided to part ways with him ahead of late August’s roster cutdown deadline. Austin quickly found a new home, however, when the Houston Texans decided to pick him up on waivers.

Playing a reserve role on both defense and in the kicking game, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound defender appeared in three games as a Texan without registering any statistics. He spent the last two weeks on Houston’s practice squad, but was released on Nov. 1. Now, he has found a new home in New England.

Austin will join a cornerback group that has had to deal with its fair share of injuries this season. Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones are all out for the remainder of the year, while Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones also missed time. In addition, the Patriots have trade acquisition J.C. Jackson as well as Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade on their 53-man team; Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn round out the depth on the practice squad.

The Patriots will host the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff for the two teams’ Week 9 matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.