Five days before their upcoming game against the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders decided to trade away their two pass pass rushers. They first sent Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, followed by Chase Young getting moved to the San Francisco 49ers.

The two trades bolstered Washington’s draft capital in 2024, but it also left the current team without two of its most productive defenders. Sweat and Young, after all, ranked one and two on the team in sacks, accounting for 11.5 of the its 25 quarterback takedowns this season (46%), as well as 65 of 151 quarterback pressures (43%).

From a Patriots perspective, this should make the game against the Commanders an easier task. However, the team is making sure to still take the team and its disruptive potential serious.

“Obviously, they wouldn’t trade those guys if they didn’t feel very confident in the guys who are going to be playing,” said guard Cole Strange on Wednesday. “So, we’ve just got to look at who they’re going to play and work to see what they do, and how we can beat them in any way that we run, pass.”

With Young and Sweat no longer part of the equation, the expectation is that the Commanders will turn to James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill as their primary edge options. They also have late-round rookies K.J. Henry and Andre Jones Jr. available to offer rotational depth.

Smith-Williams and Toohill in particular have had some decent production in limited roles, combining for five sacks and 15 total quarterback pressures so far this season. That said, it remains to be seen if they or the youngsters can adequately replace Young and Sweat.

The Patriots will be the first to find out, and they know they have to be ready for anything.

“They play Toohill and Smith-Williams, they rotate them in there anyway. I’m sure they wanted to play the rookies,” said head coach Bill Belichick this week. “I don’t think they would have traded them if they didn’t feel good about the guys they had behind them, and I can see why. So, we’ll be ready for them. There’s plenty of film on Toohill and Smith-Williams.”

While the edge appears to be lighter with Young and Sweat now shipped out, the Washington defensive line still has some disruptive talent in the form of interior linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The two ranked second and fourth in QB pressures heading into the week, and are among the league leaders in tackles for loss.

The Patriots know they can’t take the Commanders D-line lightly, and Allen and Payne as well as the unknown element on the outside are why.