NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis took the league by storm in his NFL debut last weekend, tossing four touchdowns to secure a victory. He’ll now look to build off his strong start, but will face a challenging test on the road Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From a Patriots (-3.5) perspective, here’s who fans should be rooting for. Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 9.

8:15 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3): Go good game! This Thursday night showdown has no major impact on New England - outside of impacting the Patriots own strength of schedule. For those rooting for a higher draft pick, go Titans! For those still believing in a late season run, push for the Steelers to take a home victory.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s Thursday night action.

