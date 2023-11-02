Patriots vs. Commanders Thursday injury report: Pharaoh Brown returns as Davon Godchaux joins the sidelined

As the New England Patriots headed back to the practice fields, so did Pharaoh Brown.

The veteran tight end was among the limited during Thursday’s work on the Washington Commanders after being sidelined by a back issue to begin the week.

But wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive tackles Trent Brown and Calvin Anderson remained non-participants for the active roster. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux joined them as a new absence.

Here’s the second injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

OT Trent Brown (ankle, knee)

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

DT Davon Godchaux (illness)

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (toe)

C Ricky Stromberg (knee)

Out wide, Parker remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Miami Dolphins. The 31-17 loss at Hard Rock Stadium saw Trent Brown play every snap at left tackle while managing ankle and knee injuries that had kept him questionable. And Anderson, who spent the preseason on the non-football illness list and was ruled out last week, has been sidelined for four consecutive practices due to an illness. Godchaux missed Thursday’s session due to an illness of his own. The starting defensive tackle has logged 23 tackles in 2023.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

TE Pharaoh Brown (back)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Myles Bryant (chest)

Commanders

S Percy Butler (calf)

Pharaoh Brown joined the list of eight limited for the Patriots on Thursday. The well-traveled blocking tight end has been targeted seven times since being promoted from the practice squad prior to the season opener. Those targets have given way to seven receptions, 170 yards and his first touchdown since 2020. Lowe and Uche mark the lone partial participants who missed last Sunday in Miami Gardens. Both had been downgraded on the eve of the AFC East matchup. Yet Bentley, New England’s defensive signal-caller and captain, did not finish the game because of a hamstring injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Commanders

TE Logan Thomas (heel)

While no Patriots were upgraded to full participation on Thursday, Thomas was back in that capacity for the Commanders. The quarterback-turned-tight end out of Virginia Tech had begun the week as limited due to a heel injury. Through seven starts this fall, he stands with 29 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns.