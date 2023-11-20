New England Patriots 11/20/23 - How Mac Jones lost his super power

How was your Bye Week? We still hosted our football crowd and watched games all day, stress-free for the first time in a long time. In the early window it was enjoyable watching the Browns beat the Steelers, especially while playing a rookie quarterback. For the late game I was rooting for the Jets to win - or more accurately, for the Bills to lose to them. The Jets even had a chance until Zach Wilson, predictably, snatched it away. Miami beat the Raiders, improving to 7-3.

We had the debate yesterday about whether to root for the Patriots to win Sunday, or root for the higher draft pick. My social media feed appears heavily weighted in favor of rooting for the Pats to lose to the Giants in Week 11 to better the odds of getting a higher pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. I am not in that class. It’s clear New England has dug too big a hole to be contenders this year but I’m still hoping for wins and that the team figures out how to make their roster work for the remaining 7 games.

I’m predicting Mac Jones will be the starter this Sunday. We’ll see who gets the practice reps this week.

TEAM TALK

Alexandra Francisco reports Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community.

Patriots All Access: Bye-week, behind the scenes of Germany trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1. (40 min. video)

Bye-week, behind the scenes of Germany trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1. (40 min. video) Do Your Job: Behind-the-scenes of the Patriots trip to Germany, (14 min. video)

