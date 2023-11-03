He’s the best receiver on the team. There, case closed. Article over. Enjoy the rest of your day.

...

...

OK, OK, we probably should get a little more specific than that. But first, here’s a little Inside Baseball on how things work at Pats Pulpit dot com.

Going into last weekend, the plan was to write “The case for extending Kendrick Bourne instead of trading him”, given, y’know, the very real possibility that KB was shipped out of town on deadline day for a Day 3 pick or as part of some fire-sale deal with, say, Josh Uche or Kyle Dugger to maybe pick up a third or fourth-rounder. Our fearless leader Bernd says, let’s see how the Dolphins game goes and see if Bourne keeps up his megawatt-smile touchdown-snagging ways, and go from there as far as “extend him instead of trading him”.

Then, well......the injury gods played their hand, as if this team isn’t decimated enough already, and the possibility of trading Bourne basically vaporizes overnight. So, “extend Kendrick Bourne instead of letting him walk for literally nothing”, it is.

Now here we are, with the statistically most productive wide receiver currently on the New England Patriots roster both sidelined for the rest of the season with a gnarly, if not career-ending, injury and he’s an unrestricted free agent immediately following the 2023 NFL season. Lovely.

For a team that’s currently 31st in the NFL in points scored, you’d certainly have a pretty convincing take on the situation if your first thought is “TF does it matter? Nothing about this offense is worth salvaging to begin with!”

We thought that the Patriots were bad at scoring (offensive) touchdowns last year, and we were right. Then they somehow found a way to upgrade at offensive coordinator, and managed to get even worse. If you think the move is to blow it up and hope New England pulls a Bengals and lucks into a top-5-on-a-good-day quarterback and the Riggs to his Murtaugh in back-to-back drafts, that’s......one way to try to do it, I guess. If that’s the approach you prefer, this blog is probably not for you.

If you believe that the best way to improve an objectively bad offensive football team is adding talent by any means necessary, though, keeping Kendrick Bourne around is an extremely easy and logical “the journey to running a marathon starts with getting off the couch” first step that the Patriots can take.

First off, let’s ignore the money aspect of it for now. Objectively, in a world where Christian Kirk is making $18,000,000.00 a year in AAV, Kendrick Bourne’s three-year deal for $15 million total almost looks more like a contract Bill Belichick would give his favorite special teamers than an actual wide receiver contract from two offseasons ago. Ballparking a wide receiver market that’s ballooning faster than Chipotle prices, for a receiver like Kendrick who both the tape grinders and the advanced stats poindexters love, but is also coming off a serious injury is borderline impossible, so for the purposes of this conversation, let’s just focus on the part where Kendrick Bourne is really, really good at football.

Because he is. After somehow logging 35 receptions on 48 targets and finding the end zone once in 2022 after Matt Patricia decided to go Sergeant Hulka on him because reasons, KB is.... er, was already laying waste to the stat sheet in 2023. After playing in eight games this year (and starting five of them), Bourne has already blasted through his target total from last year, with Mac Jones looking his way 55 times.

All Bourne did with those targets was turn them into 37 grabs for 406 yards, which shakes out to a tidy 11.0 yards per reception, and, oh, yeah, he’s also hit pay dirt four times compared to his lone touchdown dance last year.

He’s also already torched his yards per game average for his entire career. After averaging 44.5 in his final year with the 49ers and 47.1 in Mac Jones’ fools-gold rookie season, Bourne ends the 2023 campaign with 50.8 yards per game. At the risk of being repetitive and/or telling you things you already know......this is also in the Patriots offense that frequently can’t allow Mac Jones a full two Mississippis before he has to unload the ball or get his clock cleaned.

As dysfunctional as the Patriots’ offense has almost always been in 2023, Bourne has somehow gotten even better at making Arnold Palmers when life gives him lemons.

It’s also worth noting that this is Kendrick’s fourth different offense that he’s had to learn in the last four seasons. In 2020, it was ShanahanBall in San Francisco, with Passing Game Coordinator Mike LeFleur (currently offensive coordinator, L.A. Rams) and Running Game Coordinator Mike McDaniel (currently head coach/bane of our existence, Miami Dolphins), not to mention wide receivers coach Wes Welker. All Bourne did in 2020 was put up career-best numbers.

In 2021, he pretty seamlessly transitioned to the Josh McDaniels Patriots offense, which lasted all of a year before McDaniels finally took his second shot at being a head coach (and we all know how that went). The result? Just career-highs in targets (70), receptions (55), receiving yards (800), and while his 14.5 yards per reception wasn’t technically a career best, that’s only because Kendrick’s rookie season in 2018, he caught 16 passes....and made it into 257 yards.

Fast forward to 2022, no need to rehash PatriciaBall, and then this year, we’ve already gone over the fantasy football stats, so here’s a couple other fun ones that you can find on Pro Football Reference to confirm how good Bourne can be when, y’know, you feed him the rock.

Here’s a fun 2-for-1:

KB’s 2023 Yards Before the Catch Per Reception is 5.5. In the three previous seasons, that number was 8.3 in 2022, 7.5 in 2021, and 9.1 in 2020.

Not to man-splain it or anything, but that means this year, Bourne is catching a lot more short passes than he ever has in the past, or at the very least, he’s mixing in a lot of targets at or behind the line of scrimmage with some deep shots.

This is where it gets fun: Bourne’s Yards After The Catch in 2023, despite the aforementioned, um, limits of the Patriots’ pass protection, is somehow the second-highest of his career at 5.5 YAC per reception. The only season he’s ever been better at adding yards with the ball in his hands was 2021, when he hit a cool 7.0 yards after the catch.

One more fun one, and keep in mind, this is with New England’s quarterback play being, shall we say, erratic, and the offensive line alternating between “surprisingly not bad!” and “....what did we do to deserve this”: Kendrick Bourne is also averaging the highest Average Depth of Target of his career.

That’s not necessarily a stat about how good a receiver is, to be sure. But it is an interesting Rorschach test on how much a quarterback trusts the receiver in question if they’re going to sling it to them farther downfield. In 2023, KB’s ADOT is 10.4 yards. Last year was 10.3 yards (and keep in mind how much of PatriciaBall was “uuuuh everyone run go routes, I guess?”), and before that, Bourne’s closest was 9.3 in 2020.

For a fun/not-fun reference point, alleged Patriots downfield-contested-catch specialist DeVante Parker has an average depth of target this year of 11.1 yards.

Here’s one that’s way more fun: ESPN Analytics unveiled a new advanced stat last year called Receiver Tracking Metrics, which sounds about as exciting as a Triscuit, but is kind of similar to Quarterback Rating. So, not perfect, but usually a “cream always rises” stats goulash. The current top 10 includes such ballers like A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, CeeDee Lamb, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Garrett Wilson. Pretty outstanding company.

As always with ESPN stats, the methodology is somewhere between “pay for ESPN+” and “it’s so top-secret we can’t tell you”. It looks, however, to be a proprietary amalgamation of counting stats — receiving yards, targets, how many routes you run, and yards per route run — and Pro Football Focus-style ratings on how good you are at getting open, catch rating (???) and yards after the catch.

Kendrick Bourne is 13th in their overall ranking, sandwiched right in between Ja’Marr Chase, and Mike Evans. Maybe you’ve heard of ‘em?

That’s enough numbers talk for now. The point is, all the data matches the eyeball test; when you see Kendrick Bourne popping up multiple times on RedZone every week, it’s not just frequency illusion. That’s just what Kendrick Bourne does. It’s his thing. And he keeps doing it, independent of scheme, offensive play caller, quality of opponent, and yes, even quarterback.

So even if you’re one of those people that wants Mac Jones cleaning out his locker the minute Week 17 is over (and at this point, that may be a majority).....why not set up your next quarterback with a security blanket like that? Why let a guy like Bourne walk this offseason when you can almost certainly keep him around a few more years and be a quarterback’s BFF?

And even though signing an injured player can be a dicey proposition on paper, the Patriots have done it before. Quite recently, actually. And actually, now that I’m checking our notes, they’ve done it twice. With the same guy.

That guy would be Raekwon McMillan, the linebacker who has had the misfortune to suffer a season-ending injury in two of the three seasons he has spent with the New England Patriots.....and yet, keeps getting new contracts. What you think of McMillan as a player isn’t quite as important as how Bill Belichick and the Patriots have chosen to do business with him, though. Specifically, the timeline of events in McMillan’s career from 2021 onward:

March 19, 2021: Raekwon McMillan signs with the New England Patriots.

August 7, 2021: Raekwon McMillan tears his ACL in practice, is placed on injured reserve.

September 27, 2021: Raekwon McMillan signs an extension to stay in New England through the 2022 season.

2022: Raekwon McMillan plays football, stays healthy.

March 10, 2023: Raekwon McMillan signs another extension with the New England Patriots for the 2023 season.

May 25, 2023: Raekwon McMillan partially tears his Achilles during OTAs. Gets placed on injured reserve (again).

August 14, 2023: Despite being injured, Raekwon McMillan signs another extension to stay in Foxboro through the end of the 2024 season.

The point here isn’t to make light of a guy’s (lengthy) injury history, but just to point out: the template and the precedent for keeping a guy around that you think is worth keeping around, even if he’s suffered a gruesome injury or three, is there. And funny enough, both Kendrick Bourne and Raekwon McMillan are almost exactly the same age; Bourne just celebrated his 28th birthday in August, and McMillan’s celebrating his 28th in just a couple days (HBD!).

Finally, to address the idea that the Patriots should let guys like Kendrick Bourne who are at the end of their contracts walk and reap the benefits in terms of compensatory picks.....not really, no.

In order to receive a compensatory pick of any kind, the Patriots would have to suffer what the NFL deems a “net loss” of free agents. In non-gibberish terms, that means that the Patriots would have to let more good players that actually play meaningful snaps and make meaningful contributions go than they sign in free agency.

Which, at some point this season, you’ve probably already heard that the Patriots are sitting on somewhere around $70 million in cap space. The odds that they don’t use some of that $70 mil on, oh, I don’t know, any of the two dozen offensive players that fans have been wishcasting to the 2024 Patriots since Week 4 now seem preeeeeetty slim!

So, forget that possibility. We’re not going to get something for nothing just by telling Kendrick Bourne, “So long, and thanks for all the fish!”

This is going to be a really strained metaphor, but screw it; at the end of the day, we can all agree that the New England Patriots are in a rebuild. The question is really whether they’d prefer to do it like The Process 76ers, or the Brad Stevens/Danny Ainge Celtics.

The Process 6ers, to grossly oversimplify it, decided to actively trade away every remotely competent basketball player that still had keycard access to the building, and assumed that a few years of lottery picks would, through luck or skill, net them the kind of game-breaking talent that most NBA teams can only dream of. They did a “tear it down to the studs” rebuild, if you will.

Meanwhile, Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens set out to rebuild after the post-Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett/Ray Allen era in a slightly different way; finding unappreciated gems all over the NBA, whether that meant guys whose hustle grossly outweighed their actual talent, or guys at the end of their career that had just a little more left in the tank, or guys who had just never had the opportunity to play meaningful minutes before and weren’t about to waste their one moment.

(and, of course, trading the valuable players you had for picks that’d hopefully turn into Dudes far, far later on, but that’s a whole other conversation)

The Patriots found Kendrick Bourne as part of the latter style of rebuild. The kind of rebuild that says, “We’re not world-beaters. Right now, honestly, we’re not really anyone-beaters. But we like the way you play, and you play the game the right way. And we’d like to sign you on long-term to help us build something. Something we think can be good, and maybe, eventually, even get us back to hosting the AFC Championship Invitational in Foxboro. Care to join us?”

It’s an easy call for a guy who’s been everything the Patriots wanted him to be when they signed him back in 2021. No matter what kind of rebuild 2024 brings, the Patriots, and Bill Belichick — assuming nothing absolutely seismic happens in the next six months — can make that climb back to relevance that much easier by simply paying Kendrick Bourne to keep being good at football.