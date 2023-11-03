Patriots connections run deep for newly-signed cornerback Alex Austin

Rookie cornerback Alex Austin joined the New England Patriots earlier this week, to fill the open spot on its 53-man roster. But while he only arrived in New England on Thursday, his connections with the organization run quite deep.

A native of Long Beach, CA, the 22-year-old started his career at Long Beach Poly High School — the alma mater of numerous current and former NFL players. Among those are Patriots cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as former defensive end Willie McGinest.

Austin has a close connection to McGinest, whom he refers to as his “uncle.” While not related by blood, the two have shared a close bond through Austin’s mother.

“My ‘uncle’ Willie McGinest actually was a Super Bowl winner here with the Patriots, three-time champ. To be able to have that in my family and being able to be here in New England is a blessing,” Austin told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s crazy because I was so much younger back then, watching him play. And now I’m in the NFL, and seeing the accolades he had and the things he did — he was a big-time Hall of Famer, for real — it’s a blessing.”

The fourth overall selection in the 1994 draft, McGinest spent the first 12 seasons of his career in New England and helped the team win three Super Bowls. Along the way he was voted to a pair of Pro Bowls and the Patriots’ teams of both the 1990s and 2000s. In 2015, the NFL’s all-time leader in postseason sacks was voted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

McGinest retired from pro football in 2009, before Austin had even turned eight years old. Nonetheless, the lessons he learned from his “uncle” have allowed him to also make his way to the NFL.

“Growing up, knowing I had him in my corner — somebody who did everything that I’m trying to do and achieve,” he said. “Just taking those little coaching points from him as in just how to be a pro on a day-to-day basis, even when I wasn’t a pro. How to eat right, do the right things, treat people with respect. I, for sure, took a lot of things form him growing up and it made me into a better player today.”

McGinest remains a mentor for Austin. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jack Jones, meanwhile, are his teammates now.

“We’re all from Long Beach,” he said. “Those are like my big bros. They saw me in the locker room and it was all smiles.”

While he did not play at Long Beach Poly alongside Smith-Schuster, who had already left for USC, Austin did have a long history with Jack Jones. The two played youth football together, and later also shared the field for one year of high school football: Jones was a senior also headed for USC when Austin arrived as a freshman.

“Me and Jack actually played on the same Pop Warner team and the same high school. Now, we’re on the same NFL team,” the youngest of the trio said. “It’s surreal.”

And while those Patriots connections are extensive already, they are not the only ones for Austin. He also said he has a connection with former New England cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law, a close friend of McGinest and, by extension, an acquaintance of Austin as well; the two last met at the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In addition, Austin studied tape of ex-Patriot Stephon Gilmore when he was in college at Oregon State. Now, via undrafted free agency and brief stints in Buffalo and Houston, he is the same locker room.

“After growing up knowing everything about the Patriots, it’s all surreal,” Austin said. “I’m just taking it all in.”