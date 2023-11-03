New England Patriots links 11/03/23 - Pats-Commanders previews, matchups, keys to victory

The Patriots can win this game. They should win this game. The funny thing is that Commanders fans are saying the same thing about their team this week, and for many of the same reasons. They’re not wrong either. That’s what will make Sunday’s matchup even more interesting. Which of these two fairly bad teams wants it more?
The 3-5 Commanders are in a full rebuild, recently trading away two of their best players for draft capital and with open calls for Ron Rivera to resign if ownership doesn’t fire him first. The Patriots are in rebuild mode too, but still trying to win games with the roster they have.
I’m still pulling for the Pats as always this week. Why won’t I embrace the tank? The simple answer is that we host a party every Sunday and a win is always the more fun option. But there’s more to it than that and it’s about the players. If the players are trying, I’ll always cheer them on even in a losing effort. Second, this roster has a lot of young talent and I’m interested to see how they do with more playing time. Plus, there are several with expiring contracts who I’d like to see re-signed here. They may be more inclined to stay if they have a positive experience and can pull out some key wins in the second half of the season.
Jason McCourty was a member of the 2017 winless Cleveland Browns team and remembered it being demoralizing. He believes the team encouraged and even incentivized losing. It’s easy for fans to call for a tank, but I don’t think those who do fully realize what they’re asking for. So, Go Pats!
