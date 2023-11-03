PostPulpit Mailbag: Should New England reunite with Josh McDaniels?

With a 2-6 record, the New England Patriots 2023 season is all but over. Except for the fact that they still have nine games to play, starting this weekend against the Washington Commanders.

But with the playoffs seemingly out of the picture, the focus most now shift - which starts with player evaluation with an eye on the future.

That obviously begins with the quarterback. Mac Jones’ third-year has been anything but successful as the Alabama product took a ride back down his season-long rollercoaster in Miami after appearing to be trending upwards after a strong performance against Buffalo.

For Jones, he now has nine games left to prove he belongs as this team’s quarterback next season. While the Patriots appear likely set to head back into the QB carousel this offseason, perhaps a strong finish from Jones leads them in a different direction - with the QB back for the final year of his rookie contract with resources spent elsewhere on offense.

As for Jones’ pass catchers, the time is now to get a look at their younger players. Demario Douglas has been awesome his rookie year — and will now get the chance to perform as their No. 1 weapon — but it’s time to go back to Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton. See if they can bring more to the table with more opportunities.

Eyes should also be centered along the interior of the offensive line this weekend. While the Commanders traded away star edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young during Tuesday’s deadline, they still boast Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen in the middle. Cole Strange and rookie Sidy Sow - who has played well the past two weeks - will face a tough test assuming they remain the starting guards.

Beyond the young players on New England’s roster, these evaluations extend elsewhere. At 2-6, will the buy-in continue? Or, will players perhaps check out? It’s worth watching, especially for those in a contract year.

Now, let’s get into the rest of this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.

Should the Patriots actually be interested in bringing Josh McD. back?? - LB

The intrigue with Josh McDaniels is obvious. He worked well with Mac Jones and has been successful with other young QBs in his career. Plus if he returned as the eventual offensive coordinator, it’s unlikely he gets another head coaching job which would bring back the continuity to the room.

But while McDaniels has been successful here and is a much better offensive coordinator than head coach, I would prefer a fresh perspective at this point. The system has not worked well lately — Vegas ranks 30th in points per game this season (15.8), just one point higher than New England — and I always felt McDaniels was a bit too conservative. He hasn’t helped me ditch that theory with some of his field goal choices this year.

So for now, I wouldn’t be in a rush to bring him back, especially with Bill O’Brien still in the fold. I also wouldn’t be surprised if McDaniels is in a rush to get back to work as he still has four years of guaranteed money on his deal.

why why why did they not sell during the trade deadline? makes zero sense not to get something back - henry j.

We won’t find out whether or not the Patriots made the right move in standing pat at the trade deadline until this offseason. As they didn't want to get assets for players in a contract year, they now need to pay to retain them.

You get out of this hole by assembling good players, which they have in Kyle Dugger, Michael Onwenu, and Josh Uche (who would be the one I wonder about as he remains a part time player). Pay them. Keep them. Build around them.

Lastly, the most underrated part of this is New England needs their next group of leaders. Players like David Andrews and Matthew Slater really have nobody to pass the torch too as the Patriots haven’t extended many of their draft picks in the past decade. These players should be part of their next core.

What’s up with the Marte Mapu experience? Feel like we never see him then he’s getting burnt by tyreek - Dj

Mapu got a run at free safety against the Dolphins last weekend which did not go great. His eyes - along with J.C. Jackson - got caught in the backfield on Tyreek Hill’s long touchdowns.

While it was nice to see Mapu back on the field, the role is frustrating. He’s a linebacker and should be playing there next to Ja’Whaun Bentley. We talked about how he’d be a great fit there after the draft with his athleticism, but we also were concerned whether New England would actually play a 230-pound player at linebacker. So far, they’ve leaned away from it.

What’s the most underrated issue (roster/play calling/etc) on offense? - Ben

Say it with me: pass catching running back. They miss it deeply. It’s been evident all year, but one specific play against Miami highlighted the lack of a true receiving back.

Following the opening fumble to start the second half, New England faces a third-and-five. While many have pointed to DeVante Parker being open, it seems like a bit of a hospital ball for me. Instead, Jones looks for his running back who is one-on-one with pass rusher Bradley Chubb in coverage. It’s a matchup in New England’s favor and Jones looks that way, but Rhamondre Stevenson is not James White (or even Ty Montgomery). It takes too long, he doesn’t get open, and Jones is sacked.

In a spot where where White, or Woodhead, or Vereen, or Faulk would easily move the chains, they have to settle for three here.

It’s been a common theme this year which makes it so puzzling on how they’ve neglected something that was once a key part of their offense. The same can be said for how they handled free safety this past offseason.

I’m done with this team lol. Any good college games/QBs to watch on sat. - Austin G.

Great question, Austin. At 2-6 and currently holding the No. 5 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, nobody will blame you for peaking early at some college prospects.

This weekend, two of the top projected QB’s face off in USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. Another fun one to watch will be LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who has put together one of the best seasons of any QB this year. He goes on the road against Nick Saban and Alabama.

That’s all for this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag. If you have questions you’d liked to be answered next week, submit them on Twitter using #PostPulpit. Make sure to be following @iambrianhines and @PatsPulpit as well.