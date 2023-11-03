Patriots vs. Commanders Friday injury report: DeVante Parker ruled out, 10 listed as questionable

The New England Patriots finished work on the Washington Commanders without two.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive lineman Calvin Anderson remained non-participants throughout preparations. The latter has since been placed on injured reserve.

But reinforcements arrived Friday as offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux returned to practice in a limited capacity. The veteran starters on opposite sides of the ball now stand among 10 questionable.

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (toe)

C Ricky Stromberg (knee)

Following a helmet-to-helmet hit, Parker entered the NFL’s concussion protocol last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Through seven starts this season, the perimeter target has caught 15 passes for 158 yards while playing 65 percent of the offensive snaps. As for Anderson, the reserve bookend had also been ruled out ahead of New England’s 31-17 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. He missed five practices due to an illness before being moved to IR on Friday.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Tyquan Thornton (foot)

TE Pharaoh Brown (back)

OT Trent Brown (knee, ankle)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

DT Davon Godchaux (illness)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

Commanders

S Percy Butler (calf)

Trent Brown played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Patriots last weekend despite being questionable with knee and ankle injuries. The blindside blocker then sat out back-to-back practices before joining the limited group on Friday. As for Godchaux, he missed one session because of an illness before returning. Elsewhere, New England added Thornton to the injury report to conclude work on Washington. The 2022 second-round pick, a healthy inactive last week, is now dealing with a foot issue. But cornerback Myles Bryant improved to full participation and will go without a game designation after a recent chest injury.