5 questions with Hogs Haven: Who should Mac Jones attack on the Commanders defense?

Coming off their sixth loss of the season, it’s now or never for the New England Patriots. A loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday would probably very much mean that they can kiss their already slim playoff hopes goodbye for good.

Of course, the two teams are not necessarily familiar with one another: they last met in 2019, when Tom Brady was still the Patriots’ quarterback and the Washington franchise still went by its old name.

So, in order to get a better understanding of who the Patriots will be up against in Week 9, we exchanged questions with Kyle Smith of Pats Pulpit’s sister site Hogs Haven— the SB Nation community for all things Commanders.

Here is what he told us about the upcoming game.

1. How do you expect the defense to adjust without Chase Young and Montez Sweat? How big are their losses, and is the dynamic duo of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen enough to keep their front afloat?

It’s completely counterintuitive to the national commentators, but I actually expect Washington’s defense to perform as well — or perhaps even better — without Sweat and Young on the EDGEs. Watch a Commanders’ game for the past couple of years and you would have heard endlessly about the “4 first round picks on the defensive line.” The reality is, this line was never even equal to the sum of its parts. It consistently underachieved.

The interesting thing is, the defense underwent a natural experiment in 2021, where both Young and Sweat went down with injury about midway through the season. The defense, which had been pathetic and undisciplined for the first half of the season, improved dramatically during the second half. I wrote a bit about it here.

Now does that mean I think that Sweat and Young are bad players? No, I actually really enjoyed Sweat’s play while he was here, but there were constant film evaluations of Young, in particular, pointing out that he didn’t seem to be a great fit in Jack Del Rio’s scheme. Long story short, lesser physical specimens like Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, and Efe Obada have tended to play pretty well as a unit in this defense. Do I expect huge sack numbers? Not necessarily, but I expect the line group, including Payne and Allen, to work more cohesively against the Patriots.

2. The Commanders’ pass defense has been hemorrhaging big plays and touchdowns, but it looks like they’re also getting their hands on many passes. What’s the reason behind that? And who should Mac Jones look to attack?

Jack Del Rio’s defense is naturally conservative, designed to try to minimize big plays, but as you say, the secondary has been abused repeatedly this year. Much of that abuse, early on, was laid at the feet of rookie Emmanuel Forbes, who Washington selected over New England’s Christian Gonzalez, to the consternation of many. Forbes was playing a very aggressive brand of coverage against guys like A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore, and got worked for several deep touchdowns in successive weeks. That said, many fans — myself included — think these are probably growing pains for the rookie. If he’s playing though, Jones would be wise to try to pick on the youngster.

Kendall Fuller continues to be the most reliable of Washington’s corners, so Jones should minimize throwing in his direction, and Ben St-Juste can be a solid cover defender as well, but has a bad habit of drawing pass interference at times. So much of the pass coverage, however, depends on the success of the pass rush, so it will be interesting to see if the personnel shift this week can keep Jones uncomfortable enough in the pocket that the secondary might get a little bit of a reprieve.

3. Bill Belichick made a point to acknowledge how well Sam Howell distributes the football. Has he done this to the detriment of Terry McLaurin, who seems to be having a down year statistically? Or do you agree with his approach?

Not much gets past Bill. Howell has put up some nice numbers so far this year, but it hasn’t been great for the fantasy production of his weapons. He’s been pretty effective at spreading the ball around to his receivers, tight ends, and running backs, with no one really posting gaudy stats. McLaurin has the most receptions (42) and yards (495), about 5 and 60, respectively, per game. That said, as a fan I haven’t minded it at all. Howell has taken a huge number of sacks this year, in large part because he was holding the ball too long, so I’d much rather he make lots of short dump offs to anyone who is open, rather than wait for the right deep route to open up.

Washington actually has several guys: Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel, among others, who can be dangerous with the ball in space, but who have struggled a bit when handed the ball behind the line. I’d love to see them more involved in short screens or play action passes.

4. These teams don’t meet very often, so who are some Commanders from either side of the ball fans should be aware of?

This is a good question. On the offensive side of the ball, I think Pats fans are going to enjoy seeing Sam Howell, who looks like he might be a long term answer in DC. At his best, like he was last week against the Eagles, he’s a quick decision maker with a strong arm, and a willingness to put his body on the line for a first down. Another player on the offense Pats fans should look out for is wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Dotson had a nice rookie season last year, and he’s been pretty quiet this year, but he’s a very good route runner with — usually — good hands. I expect him to have a solid game on Sunday.

Washington’s 2023 draft class has been pathetically absent on the field so far this year, and that really shows up on the defense. Forbes will likely play a bit, and Quan Martin may play some safety, but I expect both to be used more in platoon roles. One defender who Pats fans probably don’t know, but who might have the chance to shine with the defensive line shake up, is tackle John Ridgeway. Picked up off waivers last year as a rookie, Ridgeway is a bit of a neanderthal who can be an active force in the middle of the line. Perhaps he’ll force a turnover.

5. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Patriots as rare 3-point favorites in this matchup. Do you think that’s a fair spread? And what has to happen for each side to pull out a victory?

I certainly think it’s a fair spread. At this point, I don’t trust Washington to beat any team in the NFL. That said, I think this week’s trades will serve as a bit of a wake up call, particularly for the defense, and that the unit will come to play. I also expect some of the depth players elevated as a result of the trades and injuries to step up this week. If Washington comes out flat, however, it may be an opportunity for Mac Jones to get right.

