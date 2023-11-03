The New England Patriots moved Calvin Anderson to injured reserve on Friday, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The veteran offensive tackle had been ruled on the final injury report after an illness kept him sidelined for five consecutive practices dating back to last week.

Anderson, 27, spent the entirety of training camp on the non-football illness list before being activated at the 53-man roster deadline in late August. The March arrival started and stayed in for 100 percent of the offensive snaps at right tackle through two weeks of the regular season. He has played in three games on special teams since then.

Entering the NFL with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Anderson would be claimed off waivers by the New York Jets during his rookie spring. After residing on the practice squad in East Rutherford, the Rice and Texas product went on to appear in 41 games with the Denver Broncos, starting the initial 12 of his career.

A two-year contract followed for Anderson, who will now miss a minimum of four games.

His placement on injured reserve opens a spot on New England’s active roster. Fellow tackle Conor McDermott, who served as a standard elevation last weekend against the Miami Dolphins, is among the candidates.

The Washington Commanders visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.