Welcome to the 10th weekend of the 2023 college football season — and another Pats Pulpit college open thread. Before talking ball, though, let’s take a look at the Saturday schedule.

There are some intriguing games scheduled for today, including five between ranked teams. Kansas State (No. 23) and Texas (No. 7) will kick things off at noon, followed by matchups between Missouri (No. 12) and Georgia (No. 2) as well as Oklahoma State (No. 9) and Oklahoma (No. 22) at 3:30 p.m. ET each. USC (No. 20) will host Washington (No. 5) at 7:30 p.m. ET, with LSU’s (No. 14) visit to Alabama (No. 8) set to be kicked off 15 minutes later.

In addition, Army and 25th-ranked Air Force will square off with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on the line.

CFB Week 10: Saturday schedule Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Ohio State (1) Rutgers 12:00 PM CBS SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ Kansas State (23) Texas (7) 12:00 PM FOX DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Texas A&M Ole Miss (10) 12:00 PM ESPN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Notre Dame (15) Clemson 12:00 PM ABC Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC UConn Tennessee (17) 12:00 PM SECN Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Arkansas Florida 12:00 PM ESPN 2 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL Wisconsin Indiana 12:00 PM BTN Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN Nebraska Michigan State 12:00 PM FS1 Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Jacksonville State South Carolina 12:00 PM ESPN U Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC Campbell North Carolina 12:00 PM ACCN Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Kennesaw State Sam Houston 1:00 PM ESPN+ Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX Arizona State Utah (18) 2:00 PM PAC12 Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Georgia Tech Virginia 2:00 PM CWN Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA Navy Temple 2:00 PM ESPN+ Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Army Air Force (25) 2:30 PM CBSSN Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Florida Atlantic UAB 3:00 PM ESPN+ Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL UTSA North Texas 3:00 PM ESPN+ DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX South Florida Memphis 3:00 PM ESPN+ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN Louisiana Arkansas State 3:00 PM ESPN+ Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR Missouri (12) Georgia (2) 3:30 PM CBS Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Florida State (4) Pittsburgh 3:30 PM ESPN Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Oklahoma (9) Oklahoma State (22) 3:30 PM ABC Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK Penn State (11) Maryland 3:30 PM FOX SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Virginia Tech Louisville (13) 3:30 PM ACCN Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY Tulane (24) East Carolina 3:30 PM ESPN U Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC Illinois Minnesota 3:30 PM BTN Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Iowa Northwestern 3:30 PM Peacock Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL Merrimack Massachusetts 3:30 PM ESPN+ Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA Houston Baylor 3:30 PM BIG12 | ESPN+ McLane Stadium, Waco, TX UCF Cincinnati 3:30 PM FS1 Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH James Madison Georgia State 3:30 PM ESPN 2 Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA Coastal Carolina Old Dominion 3:30 PM ESPN+ S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA Auburn Vanderbilt 4:00 PM SECN FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN Charlotte Tulsa 4:00 PM ESPN+ Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK UL Monroe Southern Miss 4:00 PM ESPN+ M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS Hawai'i Nevada 4:00 PM Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV Georgia Southern Texas State 5:00 PM ESPN+ Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX California Oregon (6) 5:30 PM PAC12 Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Louisiana Tech Liberty 6:00 PM CBSSN Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA Middle Tennessee New Mexico State 6:00 PM ESPN+ Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM Marshall Appalachian State 6:00 PM NFLN Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC UNLV New Mexico 6:00 PM University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM Kansas (21) Iowa State 7:00 PM ESPN Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA BYU West Virginia 7:00 PM FOX Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV Utah State San Diego State 7:00 PM FS1 Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA Purdue Michigan (3) 7:30 PM NBC Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Washington (5) USC (20) 7:30 PM ABC Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Kentucky Mississippi State 7:30 PM SECN Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS SMU Rice 7:30 PM ESPN U Rice Stadium, Houston, TX LSU (14) Alabama (8) 7:45 PM CBS Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Miami NC State 8:00 PM ACCN Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC Western Kentucky UTEP 9:00 PM ESPN+ Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX Stanford Washington State 9:00 PM PAC12 Gesa Field, Pullman, WA Oregon State (16) Colorado 10:00 PM ESPN Folsom Field, Boulder, CO Boise State Fresno State 10:00 PM CBSSN Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA UCLA (19) Arizona 10:30 PM FS1 Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

