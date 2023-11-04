Welcome to the 10th weekend of the 2023 college football season — and another Pats Pulpit college open thread. Before talking ball, though, let’s take a look at the Saturday schedule.
There are some intriguing games scheduled for today, including five between ranked teams. Kansas State (No. 23) and Texas (No. 7) will kick things off at noon, followed by matchups between Missouri (No. 12) and Georgia (No. 2) as well as Oklahoma State (No. 9) and Oklahoma (No. 22) at 3:30 p.m. ET each. USC (No. 20) will host Washington (No. 5) at 7:30 p.m. ET, with LSU’s (No. 14) visit to Alabama (No. 8) set to be kicked off 15 minutes later.
In addition, Army and 25th-ranked Air Force will square off with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on the line.
CFB Week 10: Saturday schedule
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Kickoff Time
|TV
|Location
|Ohio State (1)
|Rutgers
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
|Kansas State (23)
|Texas (7)
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
|Texas A&M
|Ole Miss (10)
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|Notre Dame (15)
|Clemson
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
|UConn
|Tennessee (17)
|12:00 PM
|SECN
|Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN
|Arkansas
|Florida
|12:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL
|Wisconsin
|Indiana
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN
|Nebraska
|Michigan State
|12:00 PM
|FS1
|Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
|Jacksonville State
|South Carolina
|12:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
|Campbell
|North Carolina
|12:00 PM
|ACCN
|Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
|Kennesaw State
|Sam Houston
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX
|Arizona State
|Utah (18)
|2:00 PM
|PAC12
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
|Georgia Tech
|Virginia
|2:00 PM
|CWN
|Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA
|Navy
|Temple
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|Army
|Air Force (25)
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
|Florida Atlantic
|UAB
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
|UTSA
|North Texas
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX
|South Florida
|Memphis
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
|Louisiana
|Arkansas State
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR
|Missouri (12)
|Georgia (2)
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
|Florida State (4)
|Pittsburgh
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
|Oklahoma (9)
|Oklahoma State (22)
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
|Penn State (11)
|Maryland
|3:30 PM
|FOX
|SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville (13)
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
|Tulane (24)
|East Carolina
|3:30 PM
|ESPN U
|Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC
|Illinois
|Minnesota
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|3:30 PM
|Peacock
|Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
|Merrimack
|Massachusetts
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA
|Houston
|Baylor
|3:30 PM
|BIG12 | ESPN+
|McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
|UCF
|Cincinnati
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
|James Madison
|Georgia State
|3:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|Coastal Carolina
|Old Dominion
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA
|Auburn
|Vanderbilt
|4:00 PM
|SECN
|FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN
|Charlotte
|Tulsa
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK
|UL Monroe
|Southern Miss
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS
|Hawai'i
|Nevada
|4:00 PM
|Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV
|Georgia Southern
|Texas State
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX
|California
|Oregon (6)
|5:30 PM
|PAC12
|Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
|Louisiana Tech
|Liberty
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA
|Middle Tennessee
|New Mexico State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM
|Marshall
|Appalachian State
|6:00 PM
|NFLN
|Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC
|UNLV
|New Mexico
|6:00 PM
|University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
|Kansas (21)
|Iowa State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA
|BYU
|West Virginia
|7:00 PM
|FOX
|Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
|Utah State
|San Diego State
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
|Purdue
|Michigan (3)
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Washington (5)
|USC (20)
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
|Kentucky
|Mississippi State
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
|SMU
|Rice
|7:30 PM
|ESPN U
|Rice Stadium, Houston, TX
|LSU (14)
|Alabama (8)
|7:45 PM
|CBS
|Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
|Miami
|NC State
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC
|Western Kentucky
|UTEP
|9:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX
|Stanford
|Washington State
|9:00 PM
|PAC12
|Gesa Field, Pullman, WA
|Oregon State (16)
|Colorado
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
|Boise State
|Fresno State
|10:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA
|UCLA (19)
|Arizona
|10:30 PM
|FS1
|Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
