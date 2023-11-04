Patriots promote defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to 53-man roster on eve of Week 9

The standard elevations are in the rearview for Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Ahead is a spot on the 53-man roster.

The New England Patriots promoted the well-traveled defensive tackle from the practice squad on Saturday, as shared by his agency, Overtime Sports Management Group.

It is a reported two-year deal for Pharms, who stood at the NFL limit after reverting for three consecutive weeks in October. Through matchups with the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, he handled 23 defensive snaps as well as his first career tackle.

Pharms, 27, went undrafted out of Sacramento City College, San Joaquin Delta College and Friends University in 2019. The JUCO and NAIA product’s pro journey began as a member of the Champions Indoor Football League’s Wichita Force and USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers before signing leading up to training camp in 2022. He spent all of last regular season on the practice squad in Foxborough and was retained on a futures contract.

“Pharms is a good example last year,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman in August. “A guy that came in and was in good shape and played well, played hard, was productive. His career is still continuing. Guys like that, they are able to take advantage of that opportunity, so that’s been good for players like that to get that extra shot.”

Veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson’s placement on injured reserve created an opening on New England’s active roster. In related movement, fellow bookend Conor McDermott has been elevated from the practice squad on the eve of the Washington Commanders visit.

McDermott, 31, previously reverted last week. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound UCLA product circled back to the Patriots in October after being released from injured reserve with a settlement. A sixth-round draft pick in 2017, McDermott was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills following his rookie preseason. He was re-signed last November off the practice squad of the New York Jets and made six starts at right tackle. McDermott has appeared in 49 games during his AFC East career.

Sunday’s kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.