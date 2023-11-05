Patriots vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

After falling to 2-6 down in Miami, the New England Patriots will look to get back into the win column in Week 9. They will do so by welcoming the Washington Commanders to Foxboro - marking the first matchup between each team since 2019.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Commanders

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Broadcast: FOX, WFXT-TV Channel 25

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 232, Washington: 389), Sports USA (with Rob Ninkovich)

Odds: Patriots -3 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Hogs Haven

Pats Pulpit will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

We will also deliver updates and analysis on social media, so give us a follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Also make sure to follow Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39), who will be live from Foxborough on Sunday and throughout the season.