NFL Week 9 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

The New England Patriots return home for a Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Elsewhere, this week’s slate features several big time matchups in each window.

Let’s get into this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

9:30 a.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2): Go Chiefs! Week 9 starts with a strong one early morning, as Miami takes on Kansas City in Germany. New England will side with Patrick Mahomes and Co. against their division foe. | NFL Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4): Go good game! An expected battle between rookie Jaren Hall and Taylor Heinicke luckily has no major impact on the Patriots. | FOX

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2): Go Seahawks! Neither Seattle or Baltimore resides on New England’s schedule this season, so they'll side with the opposing conference. | CBS

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3): Go Cardinals! Not only will the Patriots side with the opposing conference, but this one could also have serious draft pick implications with the one-win Cardinals. | CBS

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5): Go good game! A matchup between two struggling NFC teams has no major baring on the Patriots this weekend. | FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4): Go Bucs! Another game that doesn't impact New England greatly, so they'll at least side with the opposing conference. | CBS

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4): Go Bears! With an eye on the draft in this one, New England could potentially jump Chicago in the order while a Saints loss would also decrease their strength of schedule. | CBS

4:05 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6): Go Panthers! Another game with some potential impact on future draft selections with the one-win Panthers. Plus, Indy falls on New England’s scheduled. | CBS

4:25 p.m. ET

New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5): Go good game! Both of the Giants and Raiders are on New England’s schedule, while both also project to be fighting for a top draft pick. | FOX

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1): Go good game! A battle between two of the best in the NFC (and league) that both defeated New England. Enjoy what hopefully is a competitive game. | FOX

8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3): Go Bengals! Sunday night ends with a battle between two of the best in the AFC, but New England will side with Joe Burrow and Cincinnati as they take on their AFC East foe. | NBC

Make sure to check down below for the Pats Pulpit staff’s best picks today, while also heading to the comment section to discuss anything from Week 8 of the NFL season.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.