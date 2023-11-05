At 2-6, the New England Patriots have virtually no wiggle room for the remainder of the season: if they want to make the playoffs — thus satisfying owner Robert Kraft’s offseason goal — they need to finally start winning some games. The next opportunity for that comes today versus the visiting Washington Commanders.

Naturally, all of our attention this week was on that particular game. For anything else not covered elsewhere on Pats Pulpit over the last few days, please make sure to check out our Sunday Patriots Notes.

1. Bad injury luck a major factor in Patriots’ struggles this year: The Patriots have had their fair share of issues this season, but few are as deep-rooted as their bad injury luck. The last week brought more bad news on that front: Kendrick Bourne was lost for the year with a torn ACL, while fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson were placed into concussion protocol and onto injured reserve, respectively.

With Bourne gone, the Patriots are down their most productive pass catcher of the season. He (as well as Parker and Anderson) can therefore be added to a list of originally planned core contributors that have missed time due to injury this year already.

WR Kendrick Bourne*

WR DeVante Parker

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Tyquan Thornton

G Cole Strange

OL Michael Onwenu

OL Riley Reiff

OT Calvin Anderson

DT Daniel Ekuale

ED Matthew Judon

ED Josh Uche

LB Raekwon McMillan*

CB Christian Gonzalez *

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Jack Jones

CB Marcus Jones*

ST Cody Davis

*out for the season

While not all of the players listed here would have been featured in a similarly extensive fashion, both the starter level and the depth of the Patriots’ roster have been bitten hard by the injury bug this year.

And if you are keeping track, that list includes three of the five originally projected starting O-linemen (Strange, Onwenu, Reiff), the top three wide receivers (Bourne, Parker, Smith-Schuster), the top two pass rushers (Judon, Uche), and four of the top five cornerbacks (Gonzalez, Jones, Jones, Jones). Those injuries alone are not the sole reason why the Patriots are 2-6, but they make everything a lot harder for a team that did not have much margin for error to begin with.

2. Trade deadline inactivity a sign of things to come? The Patriots were seen as potential sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, but they never got close to making any moves. The question now becomes where they go from here.

The natural next step appears to be trying to lock up some of the core guys whose contracts are about to expire. There are several candidates: safety Kyle Dugger, edges Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, guard Michael Onwenu, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and offensive tackle Trent Brown. All of them have proven their value to the team this season and the last few years, and they are deserving of priority status.

Will the team handle them accordingly? That remains to be seen. The next big date on the calendar in that regard, however, appears to be the Patriots’ bye week later this month: with no game to focus on, the club might be willing to dig into the business side of things.

3. David Andrews’ leadership hasn’t changed in light of a 2-6 start: Eight weeks into the season, the Patriots look like one of the worst teams in the NFL. So, how does that impact the team’s leadership?

For long-time captain David Andrews, it shouldn’t.

“Being a leader you have to be genuine. Try to do the same thing, try to be consistent in what I do, how I approach things. Try not to let anything break your spirit,” he said.

“You try to harp on things, harp on what you think is important. You have to do that good or bad — if you’re winning and you get complacent and lackadaisical and lose focus of the fundamentals, you probably are going to have struggles. We’ve done that at times throughout my career here, and there were other times when we got better and we built throughout the year. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

4.Patriots want to address their offensive speed: The Patriots offense struggled versus the Miami Dolphins last week, but quarterback Mac Jones pointed out post-game that there was one area for hope: the team’s performance in up-tempo situations.

“I think our tempo plays are good and something we can expand on as an offense,” he said.

Patriots head coach Bill O’Brien sang the same tune following a loss versus Las Vegas in Week 6, and the unit did look significantly better one game later versus Buffalo. It appears both he and Jones are in agreement that more of that might help the unit get back on track.

“I think that’s a big part of the offense,” said Jones on Wednesday. “That’s something that you want, and that you need to learn how to do quickly. Some teams are doing some things to slow it down. I just need to figure out how to play faster pre-snap, and there is different types of ways you can do that schematically, and also from a mental standpoint. I feel like I can improve in that area.”

Even though up-tempo play is something New England apparently wants more of, Jones pointed out that speed alone does not do you good if you don’t know how to properly utilize it.

“Sometimes on those plays, when you’re going fast, people are all over the place,” he said. “Sometimes when you go fast, people are in the wrong spot, or they have 10 guys, or this guy is running across the field to try to cover somebody. Really, for me, just slow down and make sure the play is good and correct. A good play is better than a fast play, that’s what I always say. So, make sure that the play is executed properly versus quickly.”

5. Washington’s defensive coordinator sees an offense that is ‘gaining confidence’: Apart from a surprising good game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, the Patriots offense has not looked particularly good the last few weeks. That being said, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio explained in the week leading up to the two teams’ game that he is seeing an offense that is gaining more confidence under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“He’s been a lot better the last two weeks,” Del Rio said about quarterback Mac Jones. “I think they’re gaining confidence. They’re working at it. It’s a lot like we are. The early part of the year hasn’t gone how we all would envision or would’ve liked. But what do you do about it? You go to work, and you come in every day with a good attitude and good work ethic and prepare, and then you go compete. I think he’s done a good job over the last couple of weeks of doing just that.”

6. Dolphins safety loses more than $50,000 in fines after Week 8: One of the most controversial plays of last week’s game between the Patriots and the Dolphins was safety DeShon Elliott knocking wide receiver DeVante Parker out on a helmet-to-helmet hit. The play inexplicably did not draw a flag in-game, but the NFL semi-corrected the lack of a call by fining Elliott $9,833.

That was not the only fine coming his way, though. He also was docked $43,709 for a tackle against running back Rhamondre Stevenson earlier in the game.

Elliott was also fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness (2Q/3:31) on this hit on RB Rhamondre Stevenson (also not penalized). pic.twitter.com/OMPCktma8y — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 4, 2023

Whether or not that play warranted such a hefty fine compared to the Parker hit is debatable. Fact is, however, that Elliott is more than $50,000 lighter now.

7. Patriots fans would not be opposed to a Josh McDaniels return: Even with the NFL trade deadline last Tuesday, the biggest story of the week was the Las Vegas Raiders overhauling their operation. Owner Mark Davis decided to relieve both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler of their duties following a 3-5 start.

McDaniels and Ziegler lasted not even two full years in their positions, which in turn might have implications for the Patriots. Both, after all, have a long history with the organization.

While it appears to reunion is in the works right now, Patriots fans would not be opposed to the team eventually bringing at least one of the two back into the fold: as a look at the latest SB Nation Reacts survey shows, 56 percent of participating fans would like to see New England re-hire its long-time offensive coordinator. The same cannot be said about Ziegler, though, whose potential return enjoys only a 45 percent approval rate.

8. Nick Saban defends the Bill Belichick coaching tree: With McDaniels out in Las Vegas, Bill Belichick’s coaching tree once again comes into the spotlight. Fact is, after all, that a large number of coaches that have once worked under him have not found success running operations on their own.

One exception, of course, is one of the most successful college football coaches of all time: Nick Saban, who was Belichick’s defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons in the early 1990s. And in the aftermath of the Raiders coaching change, he went on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about Belichick’s supposedly lackluster coaching offspring.

“What Bill’s always done a great job of, in my opinion, is he’s always had everybody in the building on the same page,” Saban said. “In other words, they’re all looking for the same things, same type of players. He defines just about everything for you in terms of what the expectation is for every position. We had critical factors for every position where everybody in the building knew what those were. And those are the kinds of players that we were looking for. But he had control of that.

“Even when I went to Miami, it was hard to get everybody in the building on the same page because there’s a lot of people that were there before. And you can’t just hire whoever you want to hire in the NFL. You could say, ‘OK, I want to hire these guys to get everybody in alignment.’ But that guy’s on a contract with some other team, so you can’t hire him.”

Saban left Belichick’s Browns in 1995 to take over as head coach at Michigan State. He later led LSU to a National Championship before reentering the NFL as head coach of the Dolphins. He lasted only two years before moving on to his current position at the University of Alabama.

“It’s much more difficult in the NFL, in terms of you have a better opportunity in college to change your roster because we have free agency, basically, any player you can get from another team, and you can recruit as many players and do as good a job in recruiting as you choose to do to get players to your team. So, I think it’s a little different in the NFL as opposed to college. And I don’t think it’s a good comparison.”

9. A look ahead to Patriots-Colts: The Patriots will travel to Germany next week for a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. And as a post shared by NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on Sunday morning shows, the arena in Frankfurt has an interesting feature: a rather low-hanging scoreboard that apparently was hit by a few punts during warmups before the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Multiple punts have hit the Frankfurt Stadium scoreboard/jumbotron in warmups.



If it happens in the game, it’s simply a do-over. pic.twitter.com/VaVRAuqdTG — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 5, 2023

The prepare-for-every-scenario Patriots likely will take a close look at that one in preparation for the Week 10 game versus Indianapolis.

10. Setting up the week ahead: The Patriots will play their first international games since the 2017 season this coming week: as noted above, they will fly to Germany to meet the Colts in Frankfurt for a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 12. While the team’s travel schedule has yet to be finalized, the expectation is that the club will fly overseas on Thursday.

