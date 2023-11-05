Patriots vs. Commanders recap: Final drive comes up short in 20-17 loss

After falling behind 10-0 early, the New England Patriots rallied back to take a 17-10 lead over the Washington Commanders. But, that was all the points they could muster as Washington scored 10 straight while New England’s comeback drive came up short.

With the loss, the Patriots fall to 2-7 on the year as they remain winless outside of the AFC East.

Final Score: (2-7) Patriots 17 : 20 Commanders (4-4)

Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

First Quarter

The Patriots won the coin toss and deferred, leading to the Commanders taking the opening kick return to the 36-yard line. Sam Howell and the offense then took the field first, where a pair of touches for Brian Robinson set up and opening third-and-two. Howell’s pass to Jahan Dotson was dropped leading to a punt.

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense started strong, as the QB hit Demario Douglas for an immediate first-down. After a pair of looks for Rhamondre Stevenson set up a third-and-nine, Jones went back to the back through the air for a 13-yard conversion. The unit then picked up their following third-down to Hunter Henry to move across midfield. Then faced with a fourth-and-three from the Washington 39, Jones missed an open Tyquan Thornton.

Following the turnover on downs, Howell struck a big play downfield to Dyami Brown for 19 yards to move across midfield. After Washington picked up a third-and-one, Howell was then stuffed on a keep during the following third-and-one. Joey Slye then knocked through a 37-yard field goal for the first points of the game. [Patriots 0 : 3 Commanders]

New England opened their next drive with a similar play-action boot they’ve run the last several games to Pharaoh Brown, but Washington was ready for it. After a throwaway and check down to Elliott, Jones’ third-down pass to Thornton was incomplete along the sideline.

After a three-yard run to start the drive by Antonio Gibson, Howell uncorked one deep downfield to Dotson which fell to the turf. On third-and-seven, Howell was under heavy pressure but somehow managed to find a wide open Byron Pringle who took it 23 yards near midfield. Howell then let another one loose two plays later to McLaurin, which Jabrill Peppers was able to force incomplete. A nine-yard pass to Dotson set up a third-and-one, where a screen to Gibson moved the chains. Eventually down inside the 10, Brian Robinson walked into the end zone untouched for a score. [Patriots 0 : 10 Commanders]

Second Quarter

Jones overshot Hunter Henry up the seam to start New England’s next drive before a screen to Douglas picked up six. On third-and-four, Jones threw the in-breaker to Tyquan Thornton on Hoss X-Follow which again fell incomplete. Baringer punted back to Washington.

The Patriots defense ejected some life into the game, as Jahlani Tavai punched the ball out from Robinson which was recovered by Davon Godchaux.

Taking over at the Washington 25-yard line, New England needed just three plays to capitalize on the turnover. Jones dropped back from under center and hit Hunter Henry for a 14-yard score. [Patriots 7 : 10 Commanders]

Looking to rebound from the turnover, Howell hit Dotson downfield for 24 yards. A short completion to Logan Thomas and run from Gibson set up a third-and-five, where a miscommunication with Howell and his receiver fell incomplete.

Back with the ball, two plays is all New England needed. Jones first hit JuJu Smith-Schuster on a shallow crosser for a 20-yard catch-and-run before a Stevenson took a handoff 64 yards to the house. [Patriots 14 : 10 Commanders]

Washington retook the field now trailing by four and faced an immediate third-and-10 - where Howell was able to extend the play to find Pringle for 13 yards. Howell then picked up an additional pair of first downs to move across midfield to reach the two-minute warning. New England’s defense got Washington to then move backwards, as Deatrich Wise got home for a 15-yard sack. On third-and-23, Howell kept it himself and shed several tackles to pick up 24 yards and a conversion. Two plays later, pressure forced Howell to miss an open John Bates in the end zone but he recovered by hitting Pringle on third-down for 16 yards. Set up at first-and-goal, Howell rolled to his right and threw a ball right to Kyle Dugger for an interception.

With seven seconds left in the half, Mac Jones took a knee.

Third Quarter

Opening the second half with the ball, New England’s offense found some life running entirely out of 12 personnel. Jones hit back-to-back completions to Jalen Reagor and Douglas to start the drive, before a later check down to Ezekiel Elliott converted their first third-down of the drive. Eventually set up with a third-and-10, Jones was sacked but New England was bailed out with a questionable roughing the passer penalty. They could not take full advantage of the penalty - as Jones’ second-down pass was nearly intercepted before his next ball fell incomplete to Mike Gesicki. Chad Ryland then knocked through a 43-yard field goal to extend the lead. [Patriots 17 : 10 Commanders]

Looking to also put up points on their opening drive, Antonio Gibson picked up a pair of 12-yard gains to help move the ball in New England territory. At the Patriots 33-yard line, Howell then lofted a ball into the end zone for Dotson who made a strong catch for a score. [Patriots 17 : 17 Commanders]

New England again remained in their 12 personnel package but with JuJu in for Pop Douglas. This difference shown, as Smith-Schuster was given two quick receptions but failed to generate much after the catch. New England picked up one first-down courtesy of Hunter Henry, but then punted.

Quickly back with the ball, a drop from Dotson and run by Robinson set up a third-and-eight for Washington where McLaurin made an impressive catch along the sideline for 26 yards. Howell then zipped in a quick slant to the receiver on the next play who picked up 36 more yards. Just outside the 10-yard line, New England forced a pair of incompletions and a field goal. [Patriots 17 : 20 Commanders]

The Patriots opened their next drive with a pair of touches for Stevenson who broke several tackles en route to a first-down. Jones the uncorked one deep to Jalen Reagor who watched the ball fall through his hands. A short completion to Smith-Schuster then set up a third-and-three in which fell incomplete to Elliott. Bryce Baringer punted back to Washington.

Fourth Quarter

Brian Robinson converted an opening third-down for the Commanders, before a check-down to Logan Thomas came up a yard short on the following third-and-11. Washington was forced to punt back to New England.

A 53-yard punt and negative two-yard return by Demario Douglas - as he tried to go horizontal - set New England’s offense up at the five-yard line. Douglas made up for the mistake with a strong hands catch to pick up the first-down. Jones then went back to him two plays later for 22 yards, but the player was ultimately reversed after a Washington challenge. On third-and-six, Jones’ pass downfield to Stevenson was knocked away forcing a punt.

Back-to-back runs set the Commanders up with a quick third-and-six of their own, where Christian Barmore forced Sam Howell right into Ja’Whaun Bentley for a sack.

New England’s offense picked up one first-down courtesy of a catch-and-run from Douglas for 18 yards, but a pair of Jones incompletions then led to another punt.

A Washington penalty on Baringer’s punt started the Commanders’ offense at their own five-yard line. Facing a third-down, Howell hit McLaurin for a conversion to take the clock under four minutes. On the following third-and-eight, Howell completed a pass to Crowder - who was brought down short of the sticks by Myles Bryant. Washington was forced to punt, but an offsides on Mack Wilson Sr. gifted them a fresh set of downs. With new life, Washington kept it on the ground twice before Howell’s third-down pass downfield fell incomplete.

Mac Jones and the offense took the field with 2:07 left down three, where they started at the nine-yard line after another special teams penalty. New England moved the ball to start the drive, as Jones hit three straight to Stevenson, Henry, and Smith-Schuster. Then on fourth-down, Jones again hit Smith-Schuster to move in field goal range. Disaster then struck, as Jones’ pass then hit off JuJu’s hands and was intercepted.

Sam Howell then kneeled out the clock.