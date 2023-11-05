Patriots take advantage of a depleted Washington defense in our Week 9 prop bets

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium to host the Washington Commanders as 2.5-point favorites in Week 9, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Commanders enter this one having just traded away two key defensive pieces at the trade deadline on Tuesday, while the Patriots held tight after a loss in Miami.

Here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Mac Jones, Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+170): Washington’s passing defense is its weakness. 14 of the last 15 touchdowns allowed by the Commanders have come through the air, and that was before they jettisoned Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Washington ranks dead last in passing touchdowns allowed.

Yes, Mac Jones has struggled this year, and yes, Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker will be out on Sunday. But this Washington secondary is truly dreadful, and the New England quarterback has thrown multiple touchdown passes in his last two outings.

Hunter Henry, Anytime TD Scorer (+330): Jumping off of the last bet, Washington’s pass defense struggles to defend the end zone. With Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker out, expect Mac Jones to get the ball to his trusty tight end in the red area. Henry is the only healthy Patriot with multiple receiving touchdowns this season.

Terry McLaurin, Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-115): New England’s defense has done a good job of shutting down top receivers not named Tyreek Hill, but McLaurin has been hot lately. With Washington down Curtis Samuel, expect McLaurin to see an increased target share Sunday afternoon.

1st Washington Commanders Drive, No Offensive Score (-235): The Commanders have scored on their first drive of the game just twice this season. New England’s defense should have an advantage on Sunday, and I expect them to make sure Washington comes out of the gates slow.