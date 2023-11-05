Instant analysis from Patriots’ 20-17 loss to Commanders

The clocks fell back. The New England Patriots fell further.

A 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders became the result at Sunday at Gillette Stadium, where a 14-10 halftime lead had been held.

Here’s a look through what took place as head coach Bill Belichick’s roster moves further into November with a 2-7 record.

On 44 attempts, Jones finishes with 220 yards

Mac Jones completed 24-of-44 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception on Sunday. His first career meeting with Washington wouldn’t get better after the first half.

Starting in “12” personnel to move the chains on the opening snap, New England’s quarterback found four different targets on the opening drive. The drive ended on fourth down, however, with misthrow to Tyquan Thornton on an open corner route versus Benjamin St-Juste. The next pair of possessions quickly closed with punts.

Then came a short field, three plays and the third touchdown catch of tight end Hunter Henry’s season. It arrived in one-on-one coverage on a fade from 14 yards away. After a second trip to the end zone going into intermission, the Patriots headed back out with a field goal. But four straight punts followed it. The offense finished 3-for-12 on third down. A back-foot fadeaway was among them on a wheel route in the fourth quarter. So was an incompletion far off the mark with 5:21 left. The last chance grazed gloves and found safety Jartavius Martin’s for a pick with 30 seconds to tick.

With McDermott at left tackle, New England’s line allows zero sacks

A Sunday removed from playing every offensive snap despite being listed as questionable, Trent Brown went to the inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff. The veteran left tackle had been sidelined for consecutive practices before finishing the week as a limited participant.

In his absence, Conor McDermott got the call on New England’s blindside after starting six straight on the other side to conclude last campaign. Alongside the standard elevation from the practice squad stood Cole Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center, Sidy Sow at right guard and Mike Onwenu at right tackle.

After one sack was nullified by roughing the passer, there wouldn’t be another against a defensive front that lost Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the NFL trade deadline. The first-rounders from the 2019 and 2020 draft classes accounted for 11.5 sacks off the edges during their final fall with Washington.

Stevenson’s longest run of career stretches 64 yards to the end zone

Rhamondre Stevenson found paydirt with 6:16 left to go before halftime. The Patriots running back did so from 64 yards out, marking the longest run of his NFL tenure.

An interstate opened out of the RPO package and behind blocks from his center, right guard and right tackle as the Commanders sent a late blitz. Downfield help was provided by wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Prior to the breakaway run, Stevenson stood with eight yards on the ground through three carries. He finished with 87 yards through nine carries, adding four receptions out of the backfield for 41 yards.

Howell hangs in after Dugger’s second pick in as many weeks

A three-and-out was how Sunday got underway for the Commanders. A field goal and a touchdown was how it continued. By game’s end, quarterback Sam Howell had gone 29-of-45 through the air for 325 yards.

An under duress, across-the-body conversion downfield was among them. So was a 33-yard scoring strike down the seam. But one pass should have stayed in his hand. At the goal line, Kyle Dugger was there to intercept it instead with 23 seconds left before the half. The defensive snap leader’s second pick in as many weeks snapped a 15-play drive.

Howell hung in to find explosive plays. The North Carolina product connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin five times for 73 yards. He also hit Jahan Dotson four times for 69 yards and an over-the-shoulder touchdown against defensive back Myles Bryant. In the big nickel, New England’s starting secondary included Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade at cornerback. J.C. Jackson stepped on to begin the third defensive series. Jack Jones did not see the field until the fourth series.

From Uche to Tavai, defensive front rides rollercoaster

The Patriots’ starting defensive front featured Anfernee Jennings and Deatrich Wise Jr. off the bookends with an early tackle for loss on the Commanders’ scrambling quarterback. The latter would later record a sack. But up front, there were ups and downs by then.

Knee and ankle injuries kept Josh Uche out for back-to-back weeks. The 2020 draft choice out of Michigan returned to flush the pocket on third-and-long late in the first quarter to no avail on a broken completion. What became an 11-play, 80-yard rollercoaster of a drive ended as he got wedged inside and upfield on a touchdown by Brian Robinson.

Yet the running back fumbled on Washington’s next chance with the football. A punch-out by linebacker Jahlani Tavai wound up in the grasp of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux at the 10:32 mark in the second quarter. It was a 10-0 game. Consecutive touchdowns ensued for New England going into the half. The second and third sacks came in the fourth quarter via signal-calling captain Ja’Whaun Bentley, who tallied a team-high 13 tackles. Christian Barmore batted down two passes for the defensive line. But the visitors would go 9-for-17 on third down by afternoon’s end.

Wideout room of four for the Patriots

After a torn ACL saw Patriots receiving leader Kendrick Bourne’s season end on injured reserve, the wideout depth chart also entered without DeVante Parker due to a concussion. As for Kayshon Boutte, whose last snaps came in the season opener, the rookie from LSU remained a healthy scratch.

The Patriots went with four. Demario Douglas picked up 11 yards in contested fashion on the initial play from scrimmage. The sixth-round pick out of Liberty would finish with five catches for 55 yards, going above the rim for 22 more that would not stand upon review.

Reagor started alongside him and finished with one reception as well as a play-action drop deep into the secondary. And in for “11” personnel, Thornton gathered one of the four passes sent his direction. March signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, who ultimately led New England with six receptions, converted on fourth down before being the intended target on the interception that sealed Sunday.

Miscues on punt returns

The last four opportunities to field punts went awry for the Patriots’ kicking game.

A sideways return by Douglas lost two yards and put the offense on the field with the uprights in the shadows early in the final frame. From there, core special-teamer Brenden Schooler was called for facemask and holding penalties.

And in between them, with 2:41 remaining on fourth-and-2, linebacker Mack Wilson was flagged for offsides. It brought the Washington offense back onto the field. By the time New England’s defense got back off of it, no timeouts remained.