Patriots vs. Commanders inactives: Kayshon Boutte, Trent Brown ruled out for Week 9

With the New England Patriots’ wide receiver group getting decimated by injuries, the thought was that sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte might get another chance this week against the Washington Commanders. Despite what head coach Bill Belichick called “his best week in practice,” however, the 21-year-old is once again not part of the game-day roster as a healthy scratch.

Boutte is one of six players ruled out for Week 9, marking his eighth straight inactivity after playing in the season opener. Let’s take a look at who else will miss the contest, and what it means for the Patriots.

Patriots inactives

CB Alex Austin

WR Kayshon Boutte

OT Trent Brown

QB Will Grier (emergency QB)

WR DeVante Parker

DT Sam Roberts

The Patriots already ruled out wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (illness) on Friday, with the latter since being placed on injured reserve. As a consequence, five other inactives had to be named — including the aforementioned Kayshon Boutte.

The most prominent name on that list is Trent Brown. The Patriots’ starting left tackle was visible hobbled after last week’s game in Miami, and his knee and ankle injuries have now indeed forced him to miss the contest versus Washington. In his place, Vederian Lowe is the likely candidate to start at left tackle.

Also inactive are healthy scratches Alex Austin, who just signed with the team this week, Will Grier and Sam Roberts. Grier will dress again as the third emergency quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Meanwhile, nine of the team’s questionables heading into the weekend are good to go. That means wide receiver, Tyquan Thornton (foot), tight end Pharaoh Brown (back), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle), defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (illness), Christian Barmore (knee) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), edge Josh Uche (ankle, toe), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee) have been cleared for the game.

Commanders inactives

OT Alex Akingbulu

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

TE Curtis Hodges

OL Nolan Laufenberg

WR Curtis Samuel

C Ricky Stromberg

WR Mitchell Tinsley

The most prominent name on Washington’s inactives list is wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The team’s WR3 in terms of playing time had already been ruled out with a toe injury on Friday.