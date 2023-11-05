The New England Patriots’ offense has had some major issues this season, and things are not getting any easier. The unit, after all, will be down three starting players compared to last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins: wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker are not part of the game day roster against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, and neither is left tackle Trent Brown.

Bourne, of course, is out for the year with a torn ACL; how long the team will be without its top perimeter receiver (Parker) and blindside protector (Brown) remains to be seen. For the game versus Washington, however, those absences mean that the depth will be tested quite a bit.

At wide receiver, the Patriots are rolling with just four players: Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton — the latter a healthy scratch the previous week — are the depth chart at the position for Sunday. Rookie Kayshon Boutte, who was seen as a candidate to crack the game day roster after seven straight inactivities, was made a healthy scratch yet again.

The offensive line, meanwhile, continues to experience instability. After starting the same five players in back-to-back games for the first time all season between Weeks 7 and 8, the unit now has to replace its behemoth left tackle. With Brown out, the expectation was that Vederian Lowe will reenter the starting lineup. Lowe, of course, was replaced ahead of Week 7 after some serious issues manning the right tackle spot. Based on warmups, however, it appears that practice squad elevatee Conor McDermott will replace Brown.

With all that said, let’s take a look at New England’s 48-man roster for Week 9.

Patriots game day roster

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones (10), Bailey Zappe (4)

Running back (3): Rhamondre Stevenson (38), Ezekiel Elliott (15), Ty Montgomery II (14 | KR)

Wide receiver (5): Demario Douglas (81 | PR), JuJu Smith-Schuster (7), Jalen Reagor (83), Tyquan Thornton (11), Matthew Slater (18)

Tight end (3): Hunter Henry (85), Mike Gesicki (88), Pharaoh Brown (86)

Offensive tackle (3): Vederian Lowe (59 | LT), Michael Onwenu (71 | RT), Conor McDermott (75 | practice squad elevation)

Interior offensive line (5): Cole Strange (69 | LG), David Andrews (60 | C), Sidy Sow (62 | RG), Atonio Mafi (68), Jake Andrews (67)

Interior defensive line (5): Christian Barmore (90), Davon Godchaux (92), Deatrich Wise Jr. (91), Lawrence Guy Sr. (93), Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70)

Defensive edge (3): Anfernee Jennings (33), Josh Uche (55), Keion White (99)

Linebacker (5): Ja’Whaun Bentley (8), Jahlani Tavai (48), Marte Mapu (30), Mack Wilson Sr. (3), Chris Board (45)

Cornerback (5): Jonathan Jones (31), J.C. Jackson (29), Jack Jones (13), Myles Bryant (27), Shaun Wade (26)

Safety (6): Kyle Dugger (23), Jabrill Peppers (5), Adrian Phillips (21), Jalen Mills (2), Brenden Schooler (41), Cody Davis (22)

Specialists (3): Chad Ryland (37 | K), Bryce Baringer (17 | P | H), Joe Cardona (49 | LS)

Besides the aforementioned offensive changes, the rest of the game day roster looks similar to last week versus Miami. There are a few tweaks still, though.

Biggest among then is the return of Josh Uche. The team’s best edge rusher with Matthew Judon still on injured reserve, Uche is expected to play a prominent role against inexperienced Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell.

The average age of the Patriots’ game day roster is 26.9 years.

Patriots reserves

Game day inactives (6): CB Alex Austin (28), WR Kayshon Boutte (80), OT Trent Brown (77), QB Will Grier (19 | emergency QB), WR DeVante Parker (1), DT Sam Roberts (96)

Practice squad (14): DB Joshuah Bledsoe (24), CB Breon Borders (35), DE William Bradley-King (52), QB/WR Malik Cunningham (16), OL James Ferentz (65), LB Joe Giles-Harris (44), RB Kevin Harris (36), CB Azizi Hearn (42), DE Trysten Hill (97), LB Calvin Munson (43), OL Kody Russey (66), TE Matt Sokol (87), OT Andrew Stueber (64), RB Patrick Taylor (34)

Injured reserve return (8): OT Calvin Anderson, WR Kendrick Bourne, DT Daniel Ekuale, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Marcus Jones, ED Matthew Judon, OL Riley Reiff, OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Besides the aforementioned Trent Brown, DeVante Parker and Kayshon Boutte, the Patriots also ruled out some healthy scratches. Among them is cornerback Alex Austin, who was just signed to the 53-man roster this week.

The injured reserve list, as noted above, did see some changes this week as well. Not only did Kendrick Bourne join it — he is eligible to return but due to the nature of his injury will not — the same is also true for offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. The offseason acquisition is down with an illness; he already missed all of summer due to a mystery illness.

The Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Commanders will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.