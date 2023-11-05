The New England Patriots paid tribute to the victims of last month’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, ahead of their Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The “Lewiston Strong” rally cry was all over Gillette Stadium pre-game. Players wore shirts expressing support for the community during warmups, flag runners carried a “Love for Lewiston” flag was onto the field, and a moment of silence was observed during which the victims’ names were shown on the north end zone video board.

Fans and players were encouraged to show the sign language sign for “I love you” during that moment of silence; four of the victims were members of the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Today’s moment of silence honoring the victims of Lewiston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/yL9umC5UHk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 5, 2023

“Our thoughts and prayers to people in Maine. Obviously a tragic situation,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said shortly after the shooting.

“They’re great fans of ours, great friends up there. And Maine’s a great place. Obviously feel bad for the pain and situation they’re going through. Lewiston, Bowdoin, lot of connections, lot of friends of mine went there, know the area pretty well. Very sad, difficult. We’re thinking of you down here with the Patriots.”

The mass shooting hit close to home for Belichick and the entire organization. It also brought back memories of another similar event in New England, the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 26 people — including 20 children — dead.

“It could be any community, we all know that,” Belichick said. “The fact that it’s our fans, our area, kind of like the Connecticut situation a few years back — not the same, but just sad, tragic. And it sounds like it’s not over yet.”

A gunman, who later committed suicide, killed 18 people at two separate locations in Lewiston on Oct. 25. It was the 565th mass shooting in the year 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.