The New England Patriots fell victim to another slow start in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. Falling behind 10-0 in the early second quarter, they were in dire need for something to go their way.

Luckily for them, the defense delivered. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai forced a fumble on a Brian Robinson Jr. run that was recovered by defensive tackle Davon Godchaux at the Washington 25-yard line.

The Patriots offense, which had been held scoreless and had gone three-and-out the previous two times it took the field, was able to capitalize on the takeaway. Two Ezekiel Elliott runs set up the unit at the 14-yard line, and quarterback Mac Jones delivered one of his best passes of the season to bring New England within three: he hit tight end Hunter Henry on a well-placed pass for the score.

With 9:26 left in the second period, the Patriots trailed the Commanders 10-7.