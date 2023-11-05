The New England Patriots fell behind 10-0 at home against the Washington Commanders, but it did not take them long to turn the tables on their opponent. After scoring a 14-yard pass touchdown from Mac Jones to Hunter Henry to come within three, the unit got its next chance following a Commanders punt.

And it sure made it count. The Patriots opened with a 20-yard completion from Jones to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster off play action, followed by the longest run of Rhamondre Stevenson’s career: the third-year running back took a handoff 64 yards and into the end zone to give New England its first lead of the day.

Some good blocks by David Andrews, Sidy Sow and wide receiver Jalen Reagor deserve a special mention on the play: the three helped spring Stevenson open.

The touchdown was Stevenson’s third of the season, and it put the Patriots ahead 14-10 with 6:06 left in the second quarter.