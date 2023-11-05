The New England Patriots defense saw a heavy workload in the first half of its Week 9 game versus the Washington Commanders, but it still managed to make its fair share of positive plays. The last of which came on its final snap of the second quarter.

After the Commanders managed to drive 75 yards in 15 plays — including a 24-yard run to convert a 3rd-and-24 — the unit registered its second takeaway of the game: safety Kyle Dugger picked off Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in the end zone to keep the score at 14-10 in his team’s favor.

The Patriots had fallen behind 10-0 before a 14-point rally. With them subsequently kneeling out the half and getting the ball to start the third period, they will have a chance to add to their lead.