JuJu Smith-Schuster puts blame for game-ending interception against Washington on himself

With Kendrick Bourne out for the year, the New England Patriots needed players such as fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to step up. Over the first 62 offensive snaps of the team’s game against the Washington Commanders, it appeared the offseason acquisition did that: Smith-Schuster led the team with six catches, gaining 51 yards in the process.

Then, on snap No. 63, disaster struck. With the Patriots down 20-17 inside the two-minute warning and facing a 2nd-and-8 at the Washington 41-yard line, quarterback Mac Jones targeted the veteran pass catcher a seventh time.

As opposed to the first six targets, he did not haul this one in. In fact, Smith-Schuster allowed the pass to only touch his hands and get tipped up right into the waiting arms of defensive back Jartavius Martin.

The interception sealed the Patriots’ seventh loss of the year in disappointing fashion.

After the defeat, Smith-Schuster faced the music in the locker room. He wasted on time pointing to himself as the culprit on that play.

“Middle field was open. Ran an in-cut. It was a good ball. Went through my hands. Interception. Game over,” he said.

“I put that stuff on me, it’s all on me. He put the ball in a good position. I just got to make the catch, secure it, and now we’re in field goal range. Obviously, I didn’t do that. Fell short.”

The play was the latest negative in what had been an underwhelming season for Smith-Schuster. The Patriots signed him to a three-year, $25.5 million free agency deal in March in the hopes of getting a dynamic interior receiver to serve as a go-to guy for Mac Jones.

Nine games into his first regular season in New England, he has not been that. He stands at just 21 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown on the year.

That said, Smith-Schuster did have some positive moments versus Washington. Just two plays before the interception, he hauled in a pass to move the sticks on 4th-and-4 and keep the Patriots’ hopes alive. Jones made sure to mention this play when asked about the final one during his own post-game presser.

“I think JuJu made a great play the play before. We wouldn’t even be in that situation,” he said. “I just went through my reads and fired it in there, and it was just a bang-bang play. Obviously, when you lose the game it’s frustrating, but it’s not on one person or one player at all. Like I said, JuJu made some great plays and we’re all in it together. I can throw a better ball, protect him a bit more, and all that stuff. I’ll watch the film and see what I can do to fix my part.”

Head coach Bill Belichick was also asked about the game-ending pick after the contest was over. He gave gave a rather nondescript answer, but did point out that he did not feel like the read made by Jones was the issue.

“I don’t think it was really the read,” he said. “You don’t want to lose the ball there. You’re in field goal range — it’s a long kick — but ball gets tipped up in the air, and they made an interception.”

As a consequence, the Patriots are now 2-7. And for Smith-Schuster, a challenging first year with the team continues.