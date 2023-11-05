When the New England Patriots defense opened its Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders, cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones were suspiciously absent from the lineup. With Shaun Wade starting only the second game of his career, the duo began the contest on the bench due to what appeared to be a disciplinary decision.

Jackson ended up missing the first two drives of the game, with Jones being inserted after series No. 3. At that point, New England was already down 10-0.

After the game, neither was available for comment. Jackson declined to speak to reporters in the locker room, while Jones was not spotted at all during the postgame media window.

Head coach Bill Belichick did also not offer much insight when asked about the two players, instead pointing to the team using all of its players on the defensive side of the ball. The unofficial snap count chart has Jackson listed with 53 of a possible 77 defensive snaps (68.8%); Jones was on the field for 30 (39.0%).

Jackson was credited with one tackle. Jones had three.

The reason for their reduced workload remains in the dark. According to a follow-up report by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, however, the surprising decision had to do with “recent performance issues.”

Both Jackson and Jones were involved in some negative plays the previous week against the Miami Dolphins. Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson gave up five catches for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with Jones responsible for a 31-yard score himself. New England ended up losing that game 31-17.

The result this week was not much better for the Patriots, who were defeated with a final score of 20-17. The loss dropped them to 2-7 on the year, as the questions surrounding the franchise seemingly start to mount.