I hope everyone remembered to set their clocks from sunshine and happiness back to misery and despair yesterday.

If there was anyone watching yesterday’s game between the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders that wasn’t a fan of one of these two teams, I have to ask:

What the hell were you thinking? Why?

But for those of us who are going down with this ship no matter what, you can back me up when I say we all learned something about the 2023 Patriots: there’s no team they can’t lose to.

1. There was a lot of hype surrounding Kayshon Boutte dressing for this game. With Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve and DeVante Parker still dealing with a concussion from that hit that never got flagged, it seemed like a layup. May as well see what you have in the young guys, right? Maybe Boutte and Demario Douglas show promise as a wide receiver duo for next year and beyond. I personally never understood the Boutte hype, seeing as how he’s a sixth rounder that has yet to register an NFL catch, but I guess he can’t be much worse than what New England trots out every week. But Boutte was a healthy scratch, so we got a healthy dose of... well, a dose of... well, some guys who catch passes sometimes.

2. I think Rhamondre Stevenson has caught exactly one flat route pass this season, and it set up the game-winning score against Buffalo.

3. I very much hope the Patriots bring back the third-down running back next season. Mondre can catch, but that’s not his specialty, and he has enough drops on the year to lead me to believe a back who specializes in catching it out of the backfield and picks up the blitz might be a good thing to have on your team.

4. I really don’t have much to say anymore, and it’s only Week 9. The Patriots are a bad team and they’re boring to watch. Almost every game this season has been entirely forgettable. They don’t have any playmakers at any position, and outside of a few young guys who show some promise, there’s just nothing to get excited about. Three-and-outs on offense, giving up long, plain, methodical scoring drives on defense. I’m officially at the DMV and I have ticket number 096 and they’re only on 014 and the only thing I have to pass the time is watching the numbers slowly go up one by one until I can finally get out of there.

5. I’ve officially run out of words to describe how much I hate the shotgun draw play on 2nd-and-long. So, every time they run it from here on out I’m going to give you all some of my favorite movie quotes instead: “In order to find his equal an Irishman is forced to talk to God!”

6. New England’s opening drive featured a lot of pre-snap motion and routes to clear out the middle of the field, where Mac Jones found a decent amount of success. And then he had a wide open Tyquan Thornton coming across the middle on 4th-and-short and just missed him. It was a clean pocket, he had time to throw, and room to step up, and he just overthrew him. Maybe we’ve all drastically overestimated Thornton’s speed. Also a slight lack of communication from Thornton not really seeing the field for most of the season.

7. But mainly, though, that was just a bad throw. Jones has had a few of them. OK, a lot of them. Perhaps none worse than late in the fourth quarter where he lobbed a floater to a wide open Rhamondre Stevenson streaking down the right sideline with nobody in front of him. Mondre is still running if he just zips it in there, but instead he decided to try and go all Pete vs. Rowengartner on it and it was broken up.

8. Which again speaks to poor QB decision making at almost every level. Throwing to the wrong guy. Putting the wrong velocity on the passes. Not feeling pressure when it’s coming. Feeling pressure when it isn’t coming. When you step back and look at it over the last three years, Mac Jones hasn’t really played consistently well since about Thanksgiving of 2021.

9. And it’s tough, because every once in a while, the Patriots will decide to play some football and they look like a team. As someone who slacks off on the job more than anybody I know, I can certainly appreciate the Peter Gibbons approach to employment... but the NFL is too high stakes and too many Massholes have too much invested for me to be on board.

10. In his defense, I don’t think I put this L on Jones, and certainly not the pick that sealed it. Despite Jonathan Villma’s nincompoopery in the announcer’s booth, that was a well-thrown pass ahead of the first down marker that bounced right off JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hands. JuJu now joins DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte as receivers who weren’t able to bring in a pass when the game was on the line. This unit is really gelling now!

11. We all figured that this team would feature a strong running game that utilizes effective play-action and Mac Jones as a regular, but not frequent, thrower. And honestly when they do that, they actually look pretty decent. Mondre took a perfectly executed blocking scheme to the house for a career-long 64-yard score. Crossers and seam routes moved the chains. But deep shots to Jalen Reagor on 3rd-and-medium or quick screens with no blockers out front on 3rd-and-long most certainly did not.

12. It’s crazy to me, now that we’re removed from it by a few years, how sure I was that the Patriots were always going to win the close games because the defense would get a stop and Tommy B would put together a drive. It was as automatic as you could get in the NFL. Now, the defense still makes stops, but it’s a mystery how the offense is going to blow it. Late turnover seems to be their favorite, but that’s why we watch — to see what new suckery they come up with.

13. Maybe the team should scour the locker room for some kind of evil charm left by N’Keal Harry when he departed. It seems like ever since he got here, you can either be a good pass catching receiver or a good blocking receiver, but not both.

14. In so many ways, it’s never been easier to be an NFL QB. You aren’t allowed to touch the QB, DBs aren’t allowed to touch receivers, and the rules are skewed heavily to favor high-flying offenses and lots of points. Granted, the men on the field are bigger, stronger, and faster than ever, but it’s tough to make the argument that the modern NFL doesn’t favor the passing game. And yet, in spite of all that, there are maybe six decent quarterbacks in the league this year.

15. I’ve gone this long without talking about the defense, mainly because I don’t really want to. It pains me to see where they’re at right now. No pass rush, no playmakers, no ability to stop anyone.

16. And I can’t even get too mad, either; when your offense gives you four consecutive breaks consisting of 53, 53, 59, and 35 seconds, you’re going to be so tired that you let Sam freaking Howell gash you on the ground for 24 yards on 3rd-and-23.

17. And I’m not sure how many times I’m allowed to talk about a breakdown in coverage before I have to admit it’s kind of a feature, not a bug.

18. Also... remember when the New England Patriots could tackle?

19. There’s just zero pass rush. Absolutely zero. Even Andre Carter and Mark Anderson back in 2011 got to the QB more often.

20. In a lousy season lousy with lousy officiating, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a worse call in 2023 than that roughing the passer on Mac Jones to extend a drive. We all know what I’m talking about, and Twitter is still having a field day with it (and rightly so). That was just a perfect tackle and sack. Then we all had to watch Dean Blandino blandither on and on about why it was the right call as the referee rumpswabbing rages on. Just absurd.

21. At the end of the day, all you can do is hope it evens out for you. Last week against the Dolphins, the Patriots were on the ass end of the wild, nonsensical, absurd inconsistency that is officiating in the NFL in 2023. This week, the Patriots got to be the beneficiary of it. No sense complaining, best case scenario is that you don’t end up as one of the two or three who have that week’s game taken from them by the refs.

22. And honestly, the Commanders could have been that team if that crap call came against anyone else. But that opening drive of the third quarter, which saw a poor flag, a near-interception, and a throw to a perfectly covered Mike Gesicki to stall the drive and force a field goal for the last points the Pats would score that day, represents one of this team’s most successful third quarter possessions of the season.

23. My MVP this week is the Washington front office for trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young away before the Commanders had to play the Patriots. Can’t even imagine what we’d be talking about this morning if those two had played.

24. I used to think that the easiest job in sports was backup QB for Tom Brady. Now that he’s gone, that prestigious title has to go to the punter for whichever team is playing the Patriots,

25. Do yourselves a favor and don’t look up what Jonnu Smith and Jakobi Meyers did yesterday. Just keep looking at all that cap space the team saved instead.

26. The better team won this game. Good Lord what a horrible thing to have to write.

27. The good news is that we’ve all completely stopped caring about losses at this point. Losses in November used to be brutal, because they meant that the Patriots now had a legit shot of having to play the AFC Championship on the road. This season, Loss is the standing order, and anything better than that is a wonderful bonus. This is how the other half has lived for decades, and we’re long overdue.

28. Going to end with a positive note. Demario Douglas is going to be legit. He fit right into the scheme and he has nowhere to go but up. He’s getting meaningful reps and has potential to be an absolute monster if New England can get just one more passing threat to take focus off of him.

29. So I’m looking forward to seeing which team that isn’t the Patriots gives him a nice payday in a few years.

30. Dammit. I was supposed to end on a high note. I had the chance to do something positive at the very end and completely crapped the bed. This 2023 team is really rubbing off on me.

Do yourselves a favor and sleep in next Sunday. Colts-Pats may set US international relations back generations. At least the game will be over with early and then we all get a Sunday off from watching this team stink.