The New England Patriots dropped their Week 9 contest 20-17 to the Washington Commanders to fall to 2-7 on the year. Here is who caught our eye for better or worse upon live viewing.

Loser: QB Mac Jones. We’ll start by noting that the Patriots’ QB wasn't exactly helped on occasion (deep drop by Jalen Reagor, JuJu Smith-Schuster interception) and delivered a pretty ball to Hunter Henry for a touchdown. But, ultimately, Jones’ performance was again a negative against one of the worse passing defenses in football.

Jones’ struggles started early, as he missed a big throw on New England's first drive of the day when he sailed a ball to an open Tyquan Thornton downfield with clean protection. From there, he had an ugly miss to Rhamondre Stevenson on a wheel route and an under-thrown pass that should have been intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes.

Winner: DL Christian Barmore. The third-year defensive lineman continues to be one of the lone bright spots in the Patriots’ lineup. Barmore was disruptive as ever again on Sunday, forcing what appeared to be close to double-digit pressures. He also got his hands on two of Sam Howell’s passes. Barmore has been a true game-wrecker of late.

Loser: Wide Receivers. Down Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker, Sunday marked a prime opportunity for several young receivers to step up. The opposite happened as New England’s receivers struggled outside of Demario Douglas. Jalen Reagor caught just one of six targets (with one bad drop downfield) and Tyquan Thornton did not see a snap after a bad route on the third offensive series of the game. He later stated it was due to the foot injury he suffered on Friday.

Veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster actually had his best statical output of his Patriot career, but saw a final pass clank off his hands in end up with the Commanders. And, rookie Kayshon Boutte still could not crack the game day lineup.

Loser: Special Teams. The Patriots invest a lot into their special teams unit. You wouldn't be able to tell on Sunday. An opening 36-yard kickoff return, a negative punt return from Douglas, and three special teams penalties late in the fourth quarter — one gifting Washington a fresh set of downs. Not great (except for Chad Ryland who knocked through a 43-yard field goal and both extra points).

Winner: RB Rhamondre Stevenson. For the second straight week, Mondre looked like 2022 Mondre. He ran through a handful of tackles yet again and finally broke one free. On a strong RPO design that was blocked perfectly (props to David Andrews, Sidy Sow, and Jalen Reagor), Stevenson galloped for a 64-yard score. He also made an impact in the passing game after struggling there to start the year, finishing with 42 more yards.

Loser: Tackling. New England’s defense struggled to generate pressure and had several coverage breakdowns on the backend, but the poor tackling from recent weeks was again on display. That was highlighted on a 3rd-and-23, where quarterback Sam Howell broke free from Jalen Mills and Adrian Phillips to pick up a first down on the ground.

Honorable mentions: