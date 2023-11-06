New England Patriots links 11/06/23 - Three-alarm fire: Offense, defense, ST contribute to loss

Maybe it’s time to take a look at the coaching beyond Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien. Fundamentals have taken a back seat for too long. One of the reasons the Patriots could field less than stellar skill position players was due to the team’s hardline on fundamentals. Strong tackling, situational awareness and communication were key. Jalen Reagor knew to become a defensive player to break up a would-be interception - an anomaly this season.
Crisp route running used to be a hallmark of the offense because Tom Brady was a maniacal driver of keeping the receivers on point. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman talked about how Brady told them he wouldn’t throw their way if they didn’t run the correct route the way he wanted it run. Brady would make them stay 40 min. extra after every practice to run more routes with him. But that’s what it took to turn them both into top receivers.
Post-Brady, who is taking the time to make sure the receivers are where they’re supposed to be? Are the position coaches even allowed to spend extra practice time with them, and is Mac Jones taking it on? Why did everyone forget how to tackle yesterday? Is it just a lack of effort due to players not caring anymore or lack of coaching?
There have been so many coaching, scouting and personnel changes in short order that my fear is the messaging that used to be a hallmark of a Patriots team has been essentially lost. The solid veterans who policed the locker room and kept up the attitude are long gone. It’s evident that Belichick keeping the culture in place for two decades was no small thing. It’s always been about everyone buying in and the expectation of winning after putting in the work. 2024 will need a complete revamp of players and coaches, or at least a clear coherent plan put in place that every Patriot can believe in and buy into. Return to being a team that thrives on fundamentals and mistake-free football as a good foundation to build on.
TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots-Commanders. RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Commanders stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: The Patriots came up short against the Commanders in another game that went down to the wire at Gillette Stadium. 2. Chicken or the egg debate continues with Mac Jones.
- Mike Dussault’s 6 keys from the 20-17 loss to the Commanders. 1. Commanders open scoring.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Commanders.
- Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala interview with referee Adrian Hill.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Hunter Henry - Deatrich Wise - David Andrews.
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles gives us his takeaways from Sunday’s loss. 1. Wide receiver room fails to step up.
- Alex Barth shares 11 takeaways as another game slips through the fingertips. 1. WR usage. 2. Change at left tackle. 3. Mac Jones better, but not good enough.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Six thoughts following the 20-17 loss. 1. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will likely take a lot of heat this week after Sunday’s game-ending interception, which, after further review, seems a little silly.
- Chris Mason offers 7 Patriots takeaways from the ugly Commanders loss. 1. JuJu can’t haul in killer INT. 2. Special teams struggles.
- Doug Kyed notes Mac Jones acknowledges difficulties with the team’s changing personnel. Jones was not particularly good in Sunday’s game. But he also could have used more help.
- Matt Vautour says the Patriots’ loss was messy, frustrating and probably for the best.
- Andrew Callahan explains what it means for the Patriots that they lost to a tanking team. For now, the answer is just 2-7. The Patriots are a bad team suffering through a lost season. ...their bleeding is not guaranteed to stop.
- Matt Dolloff recaps the Patriots losing their second straight game in a crushing home defeat to the Commanders.
- Karen Guregian believes the Patriots have all the evidence they need on Mac Jones to take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.
- Karen Guregian adds special teams woes to the list of what’s wrong with the Patriots.
- Mark Daniels explains how Bill Belichick’s poor decisions at WR are killing New England.
- Andrew Callahan highlights JuJu Smith-Schuster taking blame for the game-sealing INT yesterday.
- Doug Kyed talks about the cornerback situation on Sunday and why J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones began the game on the sideline while Shaun Wade, who hadn’t played defense since Week 6, started at outside cornerback opposite Jonathan Jones.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Sam Monson (PFF) NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Washington Commanders 20, New England Patriots 17.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on whether he’s coaching for his job: I’m focused on the Colts.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: It’s tough to remain confident without getting good results.
- Albert Breer (SI) Week 9 Takeaways: Eagles will remain a powerhouse for the foreseeable future; Plus, C.J. Stroud is ridiculous, the Ravens are stacking impressive wins, the Chiefs’ versatile defense is carrying the team, Kevin O’Connell on Joshua Dobbs, Joe Burrow is close to 100% and more.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL 2023 Week 9: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways. What does a second straight loss with a positive turnover differential mean? Stock up after the loss: RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 9: What we learned from Sunday’s games. Patriots’ offense comes up short. With five tackles for loss, six QB hits. three sacks (one from Deatrich Wise Jr. and two from Ja’Whaun Bentley) and two takeaways, the New England defense made some plays on Sunday. But after a 29-point outburst against the Bills a couple weeks ago, the Patriots’ offense has reverted to its previous form, posting 17 points in back-to-back games, both losses.
- Mike Tanier (The Messenger) Monday Walkthrough: Bengals return to Super Bowl conversation to cap the most important Sunday of the NFL regular deason; The Eagles escaped the Cowboys, the Chiefs claimed the AFC’s inside track, the Ravens blew out another B-tier opponent, and more.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Sorting the Sunday Pile: The beat-downs go on for dominant Ravens; hard to take these Dolphins too seriously.
- Kaelen Jones (The Messenger) Week 9 Takeaways: Eagles snuff Dak Prescott, Cowboys’ last-ditch effort in NFC East showdown; Plus, the Raiders dominate the Giants, Joshua Dobbs impresses in his Vikings debut and more.
- Report (AP) Jartavius Martin’s late interception helps Commanders stun Patriots 20-17.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 grades. Patriots: C-, Commanders: B-. The Patriots are officially a disaster. Even when the Patriots offense has been struggling, the defense has usually still been good, but not in this game. In its loss to the Commanders, New England’s defense surrendered a season-high 432 yards while also letting Washington convert more than 50% of its third downs (9 of 17). ... /But wait, there’s more.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL Week 9 winners and losers: Bill Belichick bottoms out.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 9 overreactions, reality checks: Eagles NFC East champs? Miami, Dallas not elite?
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Draft order: Top 5 picks stay the same as Bears, Patriots and Giants lose.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Here’s where last 10 NFL champions stood 100 days before Super Bowl; What stands out about these past winners. 2018 Patriots: 11-5, 2016 Patriots: 14-2, 2014 Patriots: 12-4.
Loading comments...