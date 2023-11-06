New England Patriots links 11/06/23 - Three-alarm fire: Offense, defense, ST contribute to loss

Maybe it’s time to take a look at the coaching beyond Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien. Fundamentals have taken a back seat for too long. One of the reasons the Patriots could field less than stellar skill position players was due to the team’s hardline on fundamentals. Strong tackling, situational awareness and communication were key. Jalen Reagor knew to become a defensive player to break up a would-be interception - an anomaly this season.

Crisp route running used to be a hallmark of the offense because Tom Brady was a maniacal driver of keeping the receivers on point. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman talked about how Brady told them he wouldn’t throw their way if they didn’t run the correct route the way he wanted it run. Brady would make them stay 40 min. extra after every practice to run more routes with him. But that’s what it took to turn them both into top receivers.

Post-Brady, who is taking the time to make sure the receivers are where they’re supposed to be? Are the position coaches even allowed to spend extra practice time with them, and is Mac Jones taking it on? Why did everyone forget how to tackle yesterday? Is it just a lack of effort due to players not caring anymore or lack of coaching?

There have been so many coaching, scouting and personnel changes in short order that my fear is the messaging that used to be a hallmark of a Patriots team has been essentially lost. The solid veterans who policed the locker room and kept up the attitude are long gone. It’s evident that Belichick keeping the culture in place for two decades was no small thing. It’s always been about everyone buying in and the expectation of winning after putting in the work. 2024 will need a complete revamp of players and coaches, or at least a clear coherent plan put in place that every Patriot can believe in and buy into. Return to being a team that thrives on fundamentals and mistake-free football as a good foundation to build on.

