The New England Patriots lost yet another game, this time to the visiting Washington Commanders. Despite taking a 14-10 lead into the half, they ended up coming up short in a 20-17 contest that followed a familiar script: they fell behind early, rallied back, but eventually ran out of gas late.

Defense and special teams again had its issues, but the offense once more was the main culprit — mustering just 17 points, including seven off a short field, against one of the statistically worst defenses in the NFL. It wasn’t all bad, of course, but there were plenty of miscues that eventually torpedoed the team’s hopes at winning.

With that, let’s get into our takeaways.

1. Mac Jones was not good, but not all bad either: Whether it was missing Tyquan Thornton on a fourth down, throwing a misplaced back-shoulder pass to Jalen Reagor in double coverage, or tossing a throw up to Rhamondre Stevenson off his back foot to thwart a chance at a big play, Mac Jones did not have a particularly great day on Sunday. But while all of that is true, he also had some good throws where he was let down by his supporting cast.

He had another well-placed deep pass dropped, this time by Reagor, and also hit JuJu Smith-Schuster right in the hands on what ended up being a game-losing interception on the final drive of the fourth quarter. While there was some talk whether or not the decision was a sound one, Smith-Schuster was NFL open and Jones put it in a perfect place for him to make a catch. Him not coming down with the ball was not his QB’s fault.

“We’ve got to find ways to do better and come up with the win in those situations,” Jones said after the game. “No excuses. Just have to work and figure out how we can do it.”

Ultimately, though, Jones continues to look like he is no long-term answer for the Patriots, and often makes plays that hurts the team’s chances of winning games. He also makes good plays that aren’t finished by his receivers. Everyone is at fault for the team’s offensive struggles, from the players to the coaches, but the passing game has been far from good enough this season.

2. Tyquan Thornton fails to capitalize on his opportunity: The Patriots have missed spectacularly on wide receivers in the early rounds of the draft during Bill Belichick’s tenure, and Tyquan Thornton is getting dangerously close to joining that list. The Patriots were looking for a fast receiver to improve their room, but his performance thus far is anything but encouraging — and Sunday was more of the same in that regard.

His route-running looked brutal, especially on one play where Mac Jones was waiting for him to break out on his route. Instead, he took roughly too many steps, and created zero separation. With his speed, you would hope that he could beat man coverage across the field, and put some stress on the defense, but he has never been able to do that in his young career.

“There are no excuses,” said Jones. “It’s hard to compare to other people, other teams. We have a standard here. At the end of the day, we need to meet that standard and execute as best we can for me as a quarterback and all that stuff. At the same time, we’re always going to focus on us and what we can do better and the things we need to improve, what I need to improve.”

Thornton did manage to get open on the aforementioned fourth down throw that Jones missed him on — although a lack of chemistry might have been to blame for that — but he is almost never open when he’s out there. Things are not looking good.

3. The running game was nonexistent outside of one big play: Rhamondre Stevenson broke open for a 64-yard touchdown run that saw him showcase his speed behind some good blocking from the offensive line and the receivers. Outside of that run, however, the Patriots had 43 yards rushing on 17 carries, good for just over 2.5 yards per carry.

Stevenson ran hard, and carried guys at times, but they just weren’t able to generate enough positive traction on the ground. The Patriots were going against a team who had traded away two of its best defensive linemen, and were still unable to get much going on the ground.

4. Juju Smith-Schuster has his ups before one colossal down: Juju Smith-Schuster has been the target of maybe the most criticism on the team, outside of Mac Jones. He has not been able to live up to the three-year, $25.5 million contract that the Patriots gave him to start the season, and it looks obvious the team made a mistake choosing him over Jakobi Meyers.

On Sunday, he saw his most extensive playing time of the season and actually made some nice plays, including a good catch on fourth down on the final drive of the game. All of that was washed away, however, when, on the final offensive play of the game, Jones hit him in the hands in field goal range. He only tipped the pass, and it was picked off by the Commanders’ Jartavius Martin, ending the game.

There was some good to take away from his game, as he was able to get open and become an active contributor, but the ending was a major letdown. At least he took accountability for the miscue after the game.

“I put that stuff on me, it’s all on me,” Smith-Schuster said. “He put the ball in a good position. I just got to make the catch, secure it, and now we’re in field goal range. Obviously, I didn’t do that. Fell short.”

5. The offensive line was good enough, even without Trent Brown: The Patriots didn’t have a ton of success running the ball on Sunday, but they did a decent job protecting Mac Jones on Sunday. Conor McDermott stepped in for Trent Brown at left tackle and was OK. It looks like the Patriots have found a competent guard in Sidy Sow, and a competent right tackle in Michael Onwenu (they were reluctant to put him at tackle, but he has played well since the move, and, with him being a pending free agent, it could be something that he could want to continue to do moving forward).

Yes, the Commanders were running with a decimated defensive line after trading away Chase Young and Montez Sweat, but this is the third week in a row where the Patriots have given Jones time. They need to open up running lanes more consistently, but the offensive line as a whole appears to be trending in the right direction.

6. Mental mistakes doom the Patriots again: The Patriots have consistently made mental mistakes all season long, and Sunday was no different. At the end of the game, Mack Wilson jumped offsides on a punt, which gave the Commanders a free first down, costing the Patriots time and two timeouts. A terrible decision by Demario Douglas on a punt return cost them field position as well.

The Patriots have to clean up the issues that they have had with mental mistakes, or they are never going to be competitive considering their small margin of error. Coaching is what makes those mental mistakes happen — or not — and it simply hasn’t been good enough so far in 2023. That needs to improve before this team is going to be any good.

7. Christian Barmore continues his strong play: The Patriots didn’t have many bright spots on Sunday, but one of them has been Christian Barmore. The third-year defensive tackle had another solid game.

Working against almost constant double teams, he was still able to get a good amount of pressure on Washington quarterback Sam Howell, and deflected two passes at the line of scrimmage. He is headed into a contract year, and should be a priority for the Patriots to extend before they have to worry about his contract expiring.

8. Curious personnel choices one of the stories of the day: Bill Belichick wouldn’t confirm it after the game, but based on the way the game started, and the way both left without talking to the media, it seems like both Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson were benched to start the game. With all of the injuries that the Patriots have had on the defense, they need all of the players they can get right now, so having everyone available is important

Additionally, if they are having issues with players not buying in, or doing things that hurt the team on the field and in the locker room, that is something that needs to be cleaned up as well. This might not be a good enough team to compete for a playoff spot, but they still need to try to keep everyone pulling in the same direction to finish at least somewhat decently.

9. Calls for tanking grow louder: The Patriots appear to be in need of a new quarterback, and they could get one at the top of the first round. In order to get there, however, they will have to continue to lose.

Maybe they are bad enough to get there on their own, but the question is whether they need to put some effort into achieving this dubious feat. The Patriots don’t want to lose, and Bill Belichick even considering tanking is a major long-shot, but it is possible that that would be what is best for the team in the near future.

10. A trip overseas is coming up: The Patriots have a trip to Germany coming up this week. It’s an opportunity for the team to do some bonding and spend some time together. The trip puts them into a unique situation where they get to play not only in a different stadium, but an entirely different country. It is a bit of a hassle, and they lose a home game, but it is an exciting opportunity to have a solo time slot.

The Patriots have been struggling this season, but this could be a place where they can make the best of a bad situation. Whatever the outcome of the game on Sunday, it will be fun to watch some morning football. For Patriots fans who decided to make the trip over (like my parents and their friends), it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the team in a unique venue.

Hopefully they can make it a competitive game, which would make this whole experience a better one for Patriots fans around the world.