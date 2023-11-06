Back in the day, when they were winning the division on a yearly basis and anything short of a trip to the AFC Championship Game was a surprise outcome, the New England Patriots were masters of not beating themselves. If there was ever a personification of the “you need to learn how not to lose before learning how to win” mantra, it was the dynasty-era Patriots.

Fast forward to 2023, and you see a team that looks like a shell of its former self in that regard. Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders — the seventh in nine games this year — was a prime example of that.

Yes, there are questions about talent and personnel. But in what is a proverbial game of inches that is oftentimes decided on the margins, the Patriots consistently put themselves in an unfavorable position both on Sunday and throughout the season.

“It’s definitely hard to win when you’re shooting yourselves in the foot, and you don’t go out there and execute things that we went over all week,” said safety Jabrill Peppers — one of the team’s best players — following the game against the Commanders. “Tip our hat to Washington, you know they came and executed. We didn’t do a good job of doing that.”

There are numerous examples of the Patriots not doing a good enough job on the fundamentals front from Sunday’s loss. For the sake of our sanity, let’s just focus on four of them right now.

Example No. 1: Route running. Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker both missing the game due to injury opened the door for some of the team’s depth wide receivers to make an impact. They could not do that, with Kayshon Boutte a healthy scratch once more and Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton combining to catch just two passes on 10 targets for 18 total yards.

There were several issues with the wide receiver production versus a Washington pass defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in EPA per play entering Week 9 (0.195). One of the most damning, however, came on an incomplete third down pass from Mac Jones to Tyquan Thornton to end New England’s second possession of the day.

Taking the proper amount of steps while breaking in a route is receiver play 101. Thornton flunked the course on this particular play, and it cost New England’s offense a chance at moving the sticks.

Example No. 2: Tackling. “We didn’t tackle well. It was obvious,” said head coach Bill Belichick after the game. The Patriots entered Week 9 having missed an average of seven tackles per game, and the loss to Washington was not much better in that regard: the Commanders were able to gain additional yards after contact on multiple occasions.

The most frustrating play in that regard happened on a 3rd-and-23 in the late first half. Washington quarterback Sam Howell broke contain with Deatrich Wise Jr. rushing too far upfield, took off with the ball in his hands, and ran through unsuccessful tackle attempts from Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills en route to picking up 24 yards and a first down.

Example No. 3: Quarterback technique. Down three points and facing a 3rd-and-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Mac Jones had a chance at a shot play down the right sideline to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. However, with pressure closing in — but not yet at a point where it should affect his throwing technique — the third-year passer decided to let the ball go off his back foot. The floater forced Stevenson to turn back to the ball, and it eventually was broken up by linebacker Jamin Davis.

Mac Jones’ technique and decision making have both been on and off this season. And while his supporting cast is also not doing him much favors either — look no further than the final interception to seal the game — the Patriots need him to be more consistent.

Example No. 4: Penalties. From a big-picture perspective penalties were not too big of a problem for the Patriots on Sunday; like the Commanders they were on the wrong end of four accepted flags for a loss of 30 yards. However, the untimely element of those infractions were a problem with three of them — plus a fourth that was declined — coming in the fourth quarter.

Mack Wilson lining up offsides on a 4th-and-2 punt, which in turn gave Washington a fresh set of downs, was emblematic. The Patriots did get the ball back after that play, but it cost them 35 seconds in crunch time plus their final two timeouts.

As head coach Bill Belichick noted during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday, he was not in agreement with the call.

“There were a couple things. First of all, I’m not sure he was in the neutral zone,” he said. “We talked about the placement of the ball before the game. But looking at it last night, I’m not sure he was in the neutral zone. He flinched, but I don’t think he was in the neutral zone.”

But while the nature of a call like this one is debatable, the fact is that the Patriots keep putting themselves in positions where one call can have major ramifications on the outcome of a game. At the end of the day, though, it all falls back to fundamentals — something Belichick himself also pointed out.

“I think some of our fundamentals are definitely inconsistent and we need to be a better and more consistent fundamental team,” he said on Monday. “There’s no doubt about that. We work on it every week, talk about it. There are some things that are improving, some things that continue to show up.”

While some of that naturally falls on the players, Belichick and the coaching staff deserve their fair share of the blame as well. Moving forward, New England will need all of them to at their best to address these problems and iron them out. Given how the season went so far, however, there are doubts whether they will be able to do that before it’s too late if it isn’t already.