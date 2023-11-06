Following their 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the New England Patriots have now come up short in seven of their nine games this season. While they are mathematically still in contention for a playoff spot, reality is that this team has shown little to suggest it will turn the ship around and go on a winning streak from here on out.

As a consequence, it seems likely that they will fall short on an apparent offseason goal set by team owner Robert Kraft. Back in March, Kraft said that it would be “very important to me that we make the playoffs” and that the team’s focus is on winning now.

Given what transpired over the subsequent months, one has to wonder how the team’s ownership feels about the team’s performance — and that of head coach Bill Belichick. Heading into a Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts, however, Belichick is not focused on his job security.

“My focus is on getting ready for the Colts,” he told reporters on Monday morning.

“I’m going to control what I can control and be ready for the Colts. ... I do the same thing I always do: I try to do the best I can to help our team every week.”

For Belichick, being 2-7 is not charted territory. When he arrived in New England in 2000, the team started in the same fashion before eventually showing some signs of progress down the stretch to finish 5-11. Despite the Patriots’ losing record that year, Kraft was committed to Belichick and his vision for the franchise.

A little over a year later, his faith was rewarded: Belichick led the Patriots to their first ever Super Bowl win, and the first of six he would help deliver to the organization. Five years since the most recent championship, however, the team’s outlook has changed quite a bit.

And while Belichick does not discuss his job security publicly, he did acknowledge some level of frustration during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

“It’s probably up there, yeah,” he said when asked whether 2023 was the most frustrating season he had been part of. “But we just have to keep grinding away here, and turn things around this week. ...

“I do the best I can every week, and I’m going to keep doing that. Will do it again this week against Indianapolis. Get through the game today and move on to Indy. Obviously, we all have to do a better job, and I’ll work hard to do the best I can to help the team.”

The Patriots entered the season with some optimism after finishing just 8-9 a year ago. They made some investments on both sides of the ball in hopes of steading the operation, and also hired Bill O’Brien to serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — a move Kraft appeared to be particularly excited about at the time it was made.

Now, he has every reason to be as frustrated as everybody else in the organization. Belichick himself said as much on Sunday.

“I think you’d have to ask him about that, I don’t want to speak for him,” the Patriots’ long-time head coach said. “But, yeah, everybody’s frustrated with it.”