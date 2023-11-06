The New England Patriots have little to hang their hat on after their 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders. Among the few positives from the team’s seventh loss of the season, however, was the performance of wide receiver Demario Douglas.

While he did have his rookie moments, including on a punt return that lost 2 yards, Douglas was arguably the team’s most dynamic pass catcher yet again. Leading his position group with 53 of a possible 64 snaps (83%), he finished the game with five receptions and a team-high 55 receiving yards.

“Playing my role, just coming in and doing what I have to do,” the youngster said after the game. “Whatever that is, I’m going to do it to my full potential.”

As a game-plan team, the Patriots traditionally use their personnel based on the opponent. That said, Douglas is staking his claim as New England’s No. 1 wide receiver: he has shown repeatedly that he can get open versus the man coverage looks defenses are throwing at the Patriots, and that he can make something happen with the ball in his hands.

“Pop’s been involved in both the return game and offensively with some occasional carries and playing slot receiver. He’s made some plays, made some yesterday,” said head coach Bill Belichick on Monday. “Gets the ball in his hands, he can make some yards with it. If we can get him into space, that’s a good thing.”

As for the other usage-based takeaways from the Patriots’ loss to the Commanders, here is our weekly snap count report.

Offense

Total snaps: 64 | Time on the field: 22:50

QB Mac Jones* (64; 100%), LT Conor McDermott* (64; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (64; 100%), C David Andrews* (64; 100%), RG Sidy Sow* (64; 100%), RT Michael Onwenu* (64; 100%), TE Hunter Henry (56; 88%), TE Mike Gesicki* (55; 86%), WR Demario Douglas* (53; 83%), WR Jalen Reagor* (49; 77%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (40; 62%), RB Ezekiel Elliott (25; 39%), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (23; 36%), WR Tyquan Thornton (12; 19%), TE Pharaoh Brown* (7; 11%)

*denotes starter

Demario Douglas was one of four wide receivers activated by the Patriots against the Commanders. The team also used Jalen Reagor, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton, even though only Smith-Schuster — who finished with six catches for 51 yards — had consistent production. In fact, Thornton did not even see the field after an incomplete third down target with 11:28 left in the second quarter.

Given New England’s issues at wide receiver with Kendrick Bourne out for the year and DeVante Parker absent due to a concussion, the team relied heavily on its top two tight ends. Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki actually led the team in snaps among skill position personnel, playing 56 and 55, respectively. Pharaoh Brown, meanwhile, was on the field for just seven snaps.

Up front, the Patriots enjoyed some unfamiliar stability. While left tackle Trent Brown was out due to knee and ankle injuries — Conor McDermott was elevated from the practice squad to replace him — the entire offensive line went wire-to-wire. The same was true for quarterback Mac Jones.

Defense

Total snaps: 78 | Time on the field: 37:10

S Kyle Dugger* (78; 100%), S Jabrill Peppers* (78; 100%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (78; 100%), CB Jonathan Jones* (60; 77%), ED Anfernee Jennings* (55; 71%), DT Christian Barmore (55; 71%), CB Myles Bryant (55; 71%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (54; 69%), DT Davon Godchaux* (54; 69%), LB/ED Jahlani Tavai* (53; 68%), CB J.C. Jackson (53; 68%), ED Keion White (31; 40%), CB Jack Jones (30; 38%), S/CB Jalen Mills* (29; 37%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (26; 33%), ED Josh Uche (17; 22%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (15; 19%), CB Shaun Wade* (13; 17%), LB/S Marte Mapu (10; 13%), S Adrian Phillips (9; 12%), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (5; 6%)

*denotes starter

When the Patriots defense took the field for the first drive of the game, Shaun Wade was a surprise addition to the starting lineup. But even though he saw the field over J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones early on, he ended the game with only 13 snaps. Jackson and Jones, meanwhile, were on the field for 53 and 30, respectively, when all was said and done.

At safety and linebacker, meanwhile, he Patriots used a business-as-usual approach. Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Ja’Whaun Bentley all ended up playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps. For Bentley in particular this was encouraging to see: the team captain had left last week’s game in Miami due to a hamstring issue and was questionable entering the contest; however, he seemed A-OK and ended the game with a pair of sacks.

Speaking of sacks, Josh Uche did not register any of those in his return from a two-game injury absence. The Patriots opted to limit his workload, and he saw only 17 snaps as the fourth option on the edge behind Anfernee Jennings, Keion White and linebacker/edge hybrid Jahlani Tavai.

The rest of the defensive line featured a heavy dose of Christian Barmore. Playing 55 defensive snaps, he was credited with a team-high seven quarterback pressures and also tipped a pair of passes. Deatrich Wise Jr., who played only one fewer snap than Barmore, was also quite disruptive: he notched six pressures, including one sack.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 28

WR Matthew Slater (25; 89%), LB Chris Board (25; 89%), S Brenden Schooler (25; 89%), S Cody Davis (24; 86%), LB/ED Jahlani Tavai (23; 82%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (22; 79%), RB/WR/KR Ty Montgomery II (21; 75%), S Adrian Phillips (18; 64%), LB/S Marte Mapu (17; 61%), TE Pharaoh Brown (12; 43%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr. (10; 36%), ED Anfernee Jennings (9; 32%), ED Keion White (9; 32%), P/H Bryce Baringer (9; 32%), LS Joe Cardona (9; 32%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (7; 25%), K Chad Ryland (7; 25%), WR/PR Demario Douglas (6; 21%), WR Jalen Reagor (5; 18%), S Kyle Dugger (5; 18%), S Jabrill Peppers (4; 14%), OT Conor McDermott (3; 11%), OT Michael Onwenu (3; 11%), G Sidy Sow (3; 11%), G Atonio Mafi (3; 11%), OL Jake Andrews (3; 11%), TE Mike Gesicki (1; 4%)

No surprises for the Patriots from a special teams perspective. The usual suspects — Matthew Slater, Chris Board, Brenden Schooler, Cody Davis, Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson, Ty Montgomery, Adrian Phillips and Marte Mapu — rarely left the field and were part of at least four units.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OT Vederian Lowe

With the game coming down to the final possession, the Patriots decided to keep backup quarterback Bailey Zappe on the bench yet again. Joining him was Vederian Lowe, who was kept as a depth option even with starting left tackle Trent Brown not playing.

Inactive

WR DeVante Parker, QB Will Grier (emergency QB), CB Alex Austin, OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte, DT Sam Roberts

The Patriots deactivated six players against Washington, including two dealing with injury. DeVante Parker was out with a concussion sustained last week in Miami, with Trent Brown missing the game due to knee and ankle injuries.

The other four inactives were all healthy scratches, including wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Even though the sixth-round rookie had his best week of practice, according to Bill Belichick, he has not done enough to crack the lineup.